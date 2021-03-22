Nashville Attorney Randall L. Kinnard Inducted Into American College Of Trial Lawyers

Trial Attorney Randall L. Kinnard, Partner at the Nashville-based law firm of Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge, has been inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Trial Lawyer Randall L. Kinnard has earned Fellowship with the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of North America's most respected legal organizations. Kinnard was inducted into the ACTL at the 2021 meeting of the College.

Composed of over 5,800 of the most accomplished trial attorneys from the United States and Canada, the American College of Trial Lawyers leverages the fellowship of its members to advocate for improvements in the standards of trial practice, professionalism, and the administration of justice.

Fellowship in the College is extended only by invitation, and only after a meticulous review process identifies nominees who exemplify the highest standards of trial advocacy, ethical conduct, integrity, professionalism, and collegiality.

Membership in the College is limited to no more than 1% of the total lawyer population of any state or province.

A Career of Committed Advocacy

Randall. L. Kinnard's induction into the College of American Trial Lawyers is a testament to his mastery of the art of trial advocacy and a career marked by the highest ethical and professional standards.

A Dual-Certified Specialist in Civil Trial Law (National Board of Legal Specialty Certification) and Medical Malpractice (American Board of Professional Liability Attorneys), Kinnard has used his expertise to help victims across Tennessee navigate and prevail in complex claims. This includes millions in compensation for clients of Kinnard, Clayton & Beveridge, the largest jury verdict in Tennessee for a single person ( $22 million), and a $55 million verdict for sportscaster Erin Andrews in a civil suit against a hotel and stalker, among other record results.

In addition to his latest Fellowship, Kinnard has earned widespread recognition from the legal community. He has been named to The Best Lawyers in America every year since 1993 and Mid-South Super Lawyers since 2007. In 2020, he was named the recipient of the Pursuit of Justice Award, which is given annually by the American Bar Association Tort Trial and Insurance Practice Section (TIPS) to outstanding lawyers.

For more information, visit: https://www.kinnardclaytonandbeveridge.com/

