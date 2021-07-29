Nasdaq Approves Draganfly's Application To List

Los Angeles, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (OTCQB: DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly"), a drone manufacturer and systems developer, announces today that its application to list its common shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") was approved by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, subject to meeting the applicable initial listing requirements. The common shares of the Company are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on or about Friday, July 30, 2021, under the symbol "DPRO".

The Company's common shares will continue to trade in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "DPRO." Concurrent with the listing of Draganfly's common shares on Nasdaq, they will cease to be quoted on the OTCQB.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets.

