NASA To Provide Spanish-Language Coverage, Livestream Of Solar Eclipse

Lee esta historia en español aquí .

NASA will provide live coverage Monday, Dec. 14, of a solar eclipse that will pass over South America, treating parts of Chile and Argentina to views of a total eclipse of the Sun. A Spanish-language program will air on NASA Television and the public channel on the agency's website. A separate livestream of the eclipse without narration will air on the media channel.

The programming will air in conjunction with the eclipse. The all-Spanish show will provide real-time views of the eclipse and discussions on how scientists use eclipses to study the Sun.

The hourlong Spanish show, "El eclipse solar total de América del Sur de 2020," will air at 10:30 a.m. EST. Two NASA scientists, Yari Collado-Vega and Bea Gallardo-Lacourt, will provide commentary during views of the eclipse, with the total eclipse visible during the show at 11:02 a.m. The livestream, courtesy of the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile and captured through telescopes at the Observatorio Docente UC, Santa Martina, will play on the media channel from 9:40 a.m. to 12:31 p.m.

The Spanish show will also stream on NASA's Spanish social media accounts. Submit eclipse questions using #preguntaNASA.

