NASA To Discuss Early Artemis Exploration Plans With Media
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will discuss the agency's latest Artemis program exploration plans during a media teleconference today at 5 p.m. EDT. Audio of the call will stream live on the agency's website.
Additional NASA participants in the discussion include:
- Kathy Lueders, associate administrator for NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate
- James Reuter, associate administrator for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate
- Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate
About 18 months ago, NASA accepted a bold challenge to send the first woman and next man to the surface of the Moon in 2024.
