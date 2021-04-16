NASA To Announce Selection Of Human Lander For Artemis Moon Mission

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 4 p.m. EDT today, Friday, April 16, to announce the company or companies selected to move forward in developing a modern human landing system (HLS) that will carry the next two American astronauts to the surface of the Moon and pave the way for sustainable lunar exploration under the Artemis program.

Participating in the teleconference are:

Acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk

Kathy Lueders , associate administrator for NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate

, associate administrator for NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate Mark Kirasich , deputy associate administrator for NASA's Advanced Exploration Systems division

, deputy associate administrator for NASA's Advanced Exploration Systems division Lisa Watson-Morgan , HLS program manager

, HLS program manager Tyler Cochran , HLS contracting officer

The HLS is a vital part of NASA's deep space exploration plans, along with the Space Launch System rocket, Orion spacecraft, ground systems, and Gateway. NASA is committed to using a commercial HLS to carry the first woman and first person of color to the surface of the Moon during Artemis missions, leading a path to sustainable exploration and preparing humanity for the next giant leap, human exploration of Mars.

