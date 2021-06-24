NASA Selects Environmental Services Contractor

GREENBELT, Md., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Bluestone Environmental Group of Malvern, Pennsylvania, for a contract to provide environmental services to support the Environmental Management Program at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center...

GREENBELT, Md., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Bluestone Environmental Group of Malvern, Pennsylvania, for a contract to provide environmental services to support the Environmental Management Program at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

This is a cost-plus-fixed-fee hybrid core services, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract. The total value of the core portion of this contract, including options, is $13.6 million. The maximum ordering value of the IDIQ portion is $16 million. The period of performance includes one base year with four one-year options not to exceed five years, with a maximum value of $29.6 million, with a five-year ordering period lasting through July 31, 2026. This is an 8(a) Small Business Set-Aside contract under Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) Part 19 .

Under the terms of contract, Bluestone will establish, perform and maintain common processes and procedures to ensure that NASA facilities are operating in compliance with environmental regulations. The work will primarily be at Goddard and at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia. The work may also be required at other NASA facilities or locations where NASA has management responsibility, oversight responsibility, or potential environmental responsibility.

