WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Science Mission Directorate will hold a community town hall meeting with Thomas Zurbuchen, the agency's associate administrator for science, and his leadership team at 2 p.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Science Mission Directorate will hold a community town hall meeting with Thomas Zurbuchen, the agency's associate administrator for science, and his leadership team at 2 p.m. EST Monday, Jan. 25, to discuss updates to NASA's science programs, the current status of activities, and the science portion of the recently passed FY21 NASA appropriation.

Members of the science community, academia, media, and public are invited to participate by joining at:

https://nasaevents.webex.com/nasaevents/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec59a35c1937b72ea5bdd13b1dd082087

If prompted, please use event number 199 128 1917, followed by event password MPpwizbH853.

To ask a question, participants can go to:

https://arc.cnf.io/sessions/kwga/#!/dashboard

Participants must provide their first and last name and organization and can submit questions or vote up questions submitted by others. The meeting leaders will answer as many questions as possible.

Presentation materials for the meeting will be available for download immediately after the meeting, and a recording will be available later that day at:

https://science.nasa.gov

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-science-to-host-community-town-hall-301208980.html

SOURCE NASA