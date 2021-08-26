NASA Names Jacobs Large Business Prime Contractor Of The Year

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (J) was selected as NASA's Agency-Level 2020 Small Business Industry Award (SBIA) Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year for NASA Kennedy Space Center (KSC). The Agency-Level award follows Jacobs' FY-20 Center-Level SBIA Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year Award at two NASA Centers: Langley Research Center (LaRC) and Kennedy Space Center (KSC).

"Jacobs' relationship with NASA goes back 60-plus years, and we truly value our longstanding collaboration to help to solve the most complex and hazardous challenges of space exploration," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Executive Vice President and President Dawne Hickton. "As NASA's largest service provider, we are committed to providing integrated solutions in support of the agency's mission and the nation's space program."

Jacobs was nominated for its most recent award by NASA KSC, where the company serves as the prime contractor for NASA's Exploration Ground Systems program, responsible for the development and operations of flight vehicle components. The KSC nomination acknowledged Jacobs for its ground and flight application software team efforts in support of the Artemis program and critical missions to resupply the International Space Station, as well as overall service to the Test and Operations Support Contract.

NASA's goal of traversing space resonates strongly with Jacobs' workforce. As part of NASA's team at nine different facilities across the country (Wallops, Goddard, Langley, Kennedy, Marshall, Johnson, White Sands, Ames and Glenn), Jacobs is a provider and integrator of full lifecycle aerospace capability. This includes design and construction; base, mission and launch operations; sustaining capital maintenance; and secure and intelligent asset management, development, modification, and testing processes for fixed assets supporting national government, military, defense and NASA, as well as commercial space companies.

