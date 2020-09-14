NASA Kicks Off New School Year With Join Artemis Week

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Office of STEM Engagement is kicking off the new school year with Join Artemis Week, today through Sept.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Office of STEM Engagement is kicking off the new school year with Join Artemis Week, today through Sept. 18, with resources and opportunities to inspire and engage students of all ages in the future of space exploration.

NASA's Artemis program will land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024, using innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before, and every student is part of the Artemis Generation.

Scheduled activities include (all times Eastern):

Today

Educator Opportunities

Join the NASA STEM Engagement & Educator Professional Development Collaborative at Texas State University for two webinars.

4:30 p.m. - SLS, Artemis and Mars 2020, presented in Spanish

In this seminar we will talk about the Artemis program and the Mars 2020 mission and explore related educational resources.

6 p.m. - STEM Resources for the Artemis Generation

Explore all the resources NASA has developed to help educators engage students at all grade levels in the Artemis program.

Tuesday, Sept. 15

Artemis Moon Pod Essay ContestNASA is challenging K-12 students to imagine they will lead a crew of astronauts on a one-week expedition to the Moon's South Pole, and then write about it. Every student who submits an essay will receive an official certificate and invitation to a virtual event featuring a NASA astronaut. Nine finalists will have the opportunity to travel with a parent to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston next summer to learn about lunar exploration. The national winner in each grade division will win a family trip to see the first Artemis test launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

3:30 p.m. - NASA STEM Stars will host a special episode featuring Deputy Certification Manager Pedro Lopez. Learn about the importance of humans returning to the Moon and how Artemis I will take them there. Lopez will answer questions about pursuing careers in STEM during this interactive event for students ages 13 and up.

Thursday, Sept. 17

STEM Opportunities for Minority Serving InstitutionsCheck out NASA STEM's YouTube channel in the morning for a discussion with representatives from NASA's Minority University Research Education Project and Artemis Student Challenge officials, in which they talk about how minority serving institutions can get involved and help shape the future of space exploration.

Students also can participate in the NASA Student Launch Challenge, in which middle school, high school, college, and university students across the United States design, build, test, and launch to at least 3,500 feet above the ground, and land a high-powered amateur rocket. Learn about other Artemis Student Challenges and registration deadlines at https://stem.nasa.gov/artemis/.

