NASA Invites Media To Kennedy For Artemis Activities

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA is inviting a limited number of media to capture imagery of the fully stacked and integrated Artemis I mission Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Experts from NASA, industry partners, and contractors will be available for interviews at the media availability, which the agency anticipates will take place over two days in early fall.

Media will see the rocket and spacecraft inside Kennedy's Vehicle Assembly Building, where teams from NASA's Exploration Ground Systems currently are completing assembly. Attendees will have the opportunity to see Artemis II and III Orion spacecraft and other flight components as well.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the surface of the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone on the way to Mars.

To mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission, only a limited number of media will be permitted to participate in this event. Credentialing deadlines are as follows:

International media residing in the United States must apply by Friday, Sept 10 .

must apply by . U.S. media must apply by Friday, Sept 24 .

All media accreditation requests should be submitted online at:

https://media.ksc.nasa.gov

NASA's COVID-19 policies are updated as necessary and to remain consistent with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and White House Safer Federal Workforce Taskforce. COVID-19 safety protocols for this event will be communicated closer to the date of the event. The agency also will communicate any updates that may impact mission planning or media access as necessary.

For questions about accreditation, please email ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov .For other questions, please contact Kennedy's newsroom at 321-867-2468.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo 321-501-8425.

Learn more about NASA's Artemis I mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis-1

SOURCE NASA