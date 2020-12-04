NASA Invites Media To Discuss Science Priorities For Artemis III Moon Landing

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA is hosting a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EST Monday, Dec. 7, to discuss the release of a report defining the agency's science priorities for the Artemis III mission, which will launch the first woman and next man to the Moon in 2024. The teleconference will stream live on NASA's website.

Briefing participants include:

Thomas Zurbuchen , associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate

, associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate Ken Bowersox , deputy associate administrator of NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate

, deputy associate administrator of NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate Renee Weber , chief scientist at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and Science Definition Team lead

, chief scientist at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and Science Definition Team lead Sarah Noble , lunar program scientist in NASA's Science Mission Directorate

, lunar program scientist in NASA's Science Mission Directorate Jacob Bleacher , chief exploration scientist in NASA's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate

The Artemis III Science Definition Team, which comprises federal employees and consultants with expertise in lunar science, began meeting in September to define compelling and executable science objectives for the Artemis III mission. Some of the questions the team explored include how to approach investigations and key science activities on the lunar surface and how science could be incorporated into the concept of operations for the crewed surface mission. The team prioritized science investigations for all aspects of the Artemis III mission, including sampling strategies, field surveys, and deployable experiments.

The report will be posted at 11 a.m. at:

https://www.nasa.gov/reports

For more about NASA's Artemis program, go to:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemis

