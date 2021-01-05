NASA Highlights Innovation, Technology At Virtual SciTech Forum

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from across NASA will participate in the 2021 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) SciTech Forum beginning Monday, Jan.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from across NASA will participate in the 2021 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) SciTech Forum beginning Monday, Jan. 11. NASA and Artemis Team astronaut Stephanie Wilson, agency leaders, and researchers will participate in various panels and technical sessions during the eight-day event. Topics range from diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) to innovations in space technology, aeronautics, and more.

Among the various panels, spacecraft propellant experts from government and industry will present on the future of "green" propellants Monday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. EST. The panel will recap the successful in-space demonstration of a low-toxic monopropellant and the compatible propulsion technologies and discuss the path for infusing the system into future missions.

