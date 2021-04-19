NASA Glenn Hosts First Small Business Connection Virtual Meeting

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland invites America's small businesses and minority educational institutions to participate in its Small Business Connection virtual meeting from 11 a.

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland invites America's small businesses and minority educational institutions to participate in its Small Business Connection virtual meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 4. Participants will learn how to do business with NASA Glenn.

"At NASA, we recognize that small businesses are facing unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic. Opportunities like this one can help boost small businesses' future success," said Glenn A. Delgado, associate administrator of NASA's Office of Small Business Programs.

During the event, participants will meet procurement points of contact and find out about contracting opportunities in areas such as:

research and development

manufacturing

construction and facilities support services

engineering, computer, and administrative services

scientific and technical consulting

Dr. Marla E. Pérez-Davis, Glenn's director, will give opening remarks, and Glenn's 2020 and 2019 Small Business Industry Award Winners will be announced.

"While we're facing unique challenges, NASA Glenn's first Small Business Connections virtual event is designed to empower and educate small business owners every step of the way," said Eunice Adams-Sipp, small business specialist, Office of Small Business Programs at Glenn.

Who Can Register?

This event is open to all vendors large and small who are interested in doing business with NASA, but it may be of particular interest to the following organizations:

Historically Underutilized Business Zone, HUBZone

Women-Owned Small Businesses

Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Minority-Serving Institutions

To register, visit:

https://t.co/WkMybKOzBx?amp=1

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-glenn-hosts-first-small-business-connection-virtual-meeting-301271838.html

SOURCE NASA