NASA, Boeing To Provide Update On Starliner's Orbital Flight Test-2
WASHINGTON, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Boeing are continuing discussions on the status of the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission, and will host a joint media teleconference at 1 p.m. EDT, Friday, Aug. 13, to discuss the second uncrewed flight of Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to the International Space Station, as part of the agency's Commercial Crew Program.
Participants in the briefing will be:
- Kathryn Lueders, NASA associate administrator for human exploration and operations
- Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program
- John Vollmer, vice president and program manager of Boeing's Commercial Crew Program
Audio of the teleconference will livestream online at:
To participate in the teleconference, media must contact the newsroom at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at: ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov by 12 p.m. for the dial-in information.
The OFT-2 mission will launch Starliner on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. After launch, Starliner will dock to the space station before returning to Earth in the western United States as part of an end-to-end test flight to prove the system is ready to fly with crew aboard.
Learn more about NASA's Commercial Crew Program at:
http://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew
