NASA, Boeing To Provide Update On Boeing's Orbital Flight Test-2

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Boeing will hold a joint teleconference at 2:30 p.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA and Boeing will hold a joint teleconference at 2:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Oct. 19, to update media on the company's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. Teams will discuss work on the oxidizer isolation valve issue that was discovered ahead of the planned uncrewed Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission to the International Space Station in August.

Participants in the briefing will be:

Steve Stich , manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program

, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program John Vollmer , vice president and program manager, Boeing Commercial Crew Program

, vice president and program manager, Boeing Commercial Crew Program Michelle Parker , chief engineer, Boeing Space and Launch

Audio of the teleconference will stream live online at:

https://www.nasa.gov/live

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov by 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 for the dial-in information.

The OFT-2 mission will launch Starliner on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Starliner will dock to the space station before returning to land in the western United States about a week later as part of an end-to-end test flight to prove the system is ready to fly crew.

Learn more about NASA's Commercial Crew Program at:

https://www.nasa.gov/commercialcrew

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-boeing-to-provide-update-on-boeings-orbital-flight-test-2-301401594.html

SOURCE NASA