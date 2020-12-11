NASA Awards Venture Class Launch Services Demonstration 2 Contract

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Launch Services Program (LSP) has awarded multiple Venture Class Launch Services Demonstration 2 (VCLS Demo 2) contracts to launch small satellites ( SmallSats) to space, including CubeSats, microsats or...

WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Launch Services Program (LSP) has awarded multiple Venture Class Launch Services Demonstration 2 (VCLS Demo 2) contracts to launch small satellites ( SmallSats) to space, including CubeSats, microsats or nanosatellites. The three companies selected to provide these commercial launch capabilities, and the value of their firm fixed-price contracts, are:

Astra Space Inc. of Alameda, California : $3.9 million

: Relativity Space Inc. of Long Beach, California : $3.0 million

: Firefly Black LLC of Cedar Park, Texas : $9.8 million

SmallSats, including CubeSats, are playing an increasingly larger role in exploration, technology demonstration, scientific research, and educational investigations at NASA. These miniature satellites provide a low-cost platform for NASA missions.

LSP supports the agency's CubeSat Launch Initiative (CSLI) by providing launch opportunities to CubeSats that are awaiting launch. The VCLS Demo 2 contracts will launch CubeSats selected through the CSLI to demonstrate a launch capability for smaller payloads that NASA anticipates it will require on a recurring basis for future science missions.

The Earth Science Division of NASA's Science Mission Directorate has partnered with LSP to fund the VCLS Demo 2 contracts. These VCLS Demo 2 launches of small satellites can tolerate a higher level of risk than larger missions and will demonstrate - and help mitigate - risks associated with the use of new launch vehicles providing access to space for future small spacecraft and missions.

