NASA Awards Launch Services Contract For IMAP Mission

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) of Hawthorne, California, to provide launch services for the agency's Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) mission, which includes four...

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) of Hawthorne, California, to provide launch services for the agency's Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) mission, which includes four secondary payloads. IMAP will help researchers better understand the boundary of the heliosphere, a magnetic barrier surrounding our solar system. This region is where the constant flow of particles from our Sun, called the solar wind, collides with winds from other stars. This collision limits the amount of harmful cosmic radiation entering the heliosphere. IMAP will collect and map neutral particles that make it through, as well as investigate the fundamental processes of how particles are accelerated in space, from its vantage point orbiting the Sun at the Lagrange 1 point directly between the Sun and Earth.

The total cost for NASA to launch IMAP and the secondary payloads is approximately $109.4 million, which includes the launch service and other mission related costs.

The secondary payloads to be included with the launch of IMAP are: NASA's Lunar Trailblazer mission, two additional NASA heliophysics missions of opportunity yet to be named, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Follow On-Lagrange 1 (SWFO-L1) mission.

The IMAP mission is targeted to launch in October 2024 on a Falcon 9 Full Thrust rocket from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

NASA's Launch Services Program at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida will manage the SpaceX launch service. The mission is led by Princeton University in New Jersey, in partnership with Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, is responsible for the mission's overall management, system engineering, integration, and testing and mission operations.

For more information about NASA programs and missions, visit:

http://www.nasa.gov

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-awards-launch-services-contract-for-imap-mission-301138458.html

SOURCE NASA