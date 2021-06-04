NASA Administrator Statement On Meeting With Roscosmos

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson released the following statement after an introductory call Friday with Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin: "I was pleased to speak with General Director Dimitry Rogozin this...

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson released the following statement after an introductory call Friday with Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin:

"I was pleased to speak with General Director Dimitry Rogozin this morning in a productive discussion about continued cooperation between NASA and Roscosmos.

"For more than 20 years, NASA astronauts and Roscosmos cosmonauts have lived and worked together on the International Space Station - a success story that has yielded countless discoveries and enabled research not possible on Earth for the benefit of humanity. NASA is committed to continuing that very effective ISS partnership.

"I look forward to future discussions with General Director Rogozin and participating virtually with him at the upcoming Global Space Exploration Conference."

SOURCE NASA