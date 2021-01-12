NASA Accelerates SLS Rocket Hot Fire Test, Invites Media To Pretest Briefing

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a test readiness review on Monday, NASA is now targeting Saturday, Jan. 16, for the final test in the Green Run test series for the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will launch the agency's Artemis I mission. NASA will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m. EST Tuesday, Jan. 12, to discuss the test, known as the hot fire, which will take place at NASA's Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

During the test, engineers will power up all the core stage systems, load more than 700,000 gallons of cryogenic, or supercold, propellant into the tanks and fire all four engines at the same time.

The Green Run test series is a comprehensive assessment of the rocket's core stage prior to SLS launching Artemis missions to the Moon. The core stage includes the liquid hydrogen tank and liquid oxygen tank, four RS-25 engines, and the computers, electronics, and avionics that serve as the "brains" of the rocket. NASA has completed seven of the eight core stage Green Run tests, including loading and draining propellant for the first time during the most recent test, the wet dress rehearsal, on Dec. 20. During the upcoming hot fire test, all four engines will fire to simulate the stage's operation during launch.

Audio of the teleconference will stream live online at:

http://www.nasa.gov/live

Participating in the briefing are:

John Honeycutt , SLS program manager, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center

, SLS program manager, NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center Julie Bassler , SLS stages manager, Marshall

, SLS stages manager, Marshall Ryan McKibben , Green Run test conductor, Stennis

, Green Run test conductor, Stennis John Shannon , vice president and SLS program manager, Boeing

, vice president and SLS program manager, Boeing Jeff Zotti , RS-25 program director at Aerojet Rocketdyne

To participate in the teleconference, media must contact Karen Northon at karen.northon@nasa.gov by 11 a.m. Jan. 12 for dial-in information.

The first in a series of increasingly complex missions, Artemis I will test the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft as an integrated system ahead of crewed flights to the Moon. Under the Artemis program, NASA is working to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon in 2024.

For more information about the Green Run test series, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/artemisprogram/greenrun

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-accelerates-sls-rocket-hot-fire-test-invites-media-to-pretest-briefing-301205797.html

