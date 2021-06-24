NAS Investment Solutions Delivers Higher Than Projected Yield For DST Investors With Acquisition Of Garver National Headquarters

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS), a national sponsor of high-quality real estate investment properties, has acquired two Class-A office buildings sited on a 6.38-acre campus setting in North Little Rock, AR. Recent improved market conditions and favorable financing terms enabled the firm to revise their original projected 10-year effective cash-on-cash return to investors from 6.35% upward to 6.5%, and the year one cash-on-cash return was adjusted upward from 5.9% to 6.05%.

Located approximately 12 miles northwest of downtown Little Rock, the buildings total 47,627 square feet and are 100% leased to Garver, a national multi-disciplined engineering, architectural, and environmental services firm. Founded in 1919, Garver is an employee-owned, award-winning company with more than 800 employees located in 34 offices in 13 states. The North Little Rock location serves as Garver's national headquarters.

"Our exhaustive underwriting process and adherence to conservative projections of investment returns, allows us to under promise and over deliver on many of our investment properties," commented Karen E. Kennedy, President and Founder of NAS Investment Solutions and National Asset Services. "We are extremely pleased to announce to our clients invested in the Garver property - that we are now projecting a return that's higher than we originally projected."

A fast-closing window of opportunity still exists for accredited investors to own a fractional interest in the Garver investment offering structured as a DST. The property is a "trophy-class" asset with a long term absolute NNN lease in place. Investment positions start at $100,000. The property is 1031 Exchange ready for investors who are in immediate need of a quality replacement property and is also a good choice for an alternative investment for self-directed IRA investors.

Accredited investors interested in this investment should contact Karen E. Kennedy at kkennedy@nasassets.com or at 310.988.4240 as soon as possible.

NASIS has a nationwide reputation for acquiring elite commercial real estate with investment grade tenants. Garver headquarters is the fourth industrial/office investment property acquired in Arkansas by the company. Other Arkansas locations include 2200 Bentonville, 100% leased to The Clorox Company and a multi-building, campus location in Springdale that serves as the North American Headquarters for BNSF Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

Assuming responsibilities for asset management and property management for the newly acquired property is National Asset Services (NAS), one of the Nation's leading commercial real estate companies.

About National Asset Services (NAS)

Since 2008, NAS has served 2,520 investment clients and has established an impressive track record for investment property management. The track record includes generating over $585 million in cash distributions to property investors and managing a commercial real estate portfolio of 168 diverse commercial properties, comprised of 24.34 million square feet, in 30 states. The overall value of NAS' managed portfolio in the company's 11-year history, totals $3.3 billion.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, NAS manages a wide range of diverse commercial real estate: Office, medical office, multifamily, retail, student housing, assisted living and industrial flex properties. The company manages sole-owned and multi-owner properties. NAS offers a wide range of asset management capabilities. They include property management; project management; lease administration; acquisition and disposition services; real estate strategy analysis; long-range business objectives; monitoring changing market conditions; investor relations; real estate and investor accounting; loan modification and workout solutions; exit and hold strategies; leasing & marketing; tenant retention plans; research studies; site selections; feasibility studies; insurance risk management; capital improvement planning and tracking; property tax appeal services and cost segregation services.

About NAS Investment Solutions (NASIS)

NAS Investment Solutions was established to leverage National Asset Services' vast experience in investment property management by identifying, acquiring, and enhancing commercial real estate investments across all sectors of the real estate industry. The company is differentiated from other property investment sponsors by:

Investing in the property alongside investor clients

Managing the sponsored investment through National Asset Services, making the company accountable throughout the entire hold period

Maintaining high acquisition standards and executing an exhaustive, transparent due diligence process

Thoroughly vetting potential property investments, utilizing professionals that have extensive experience in acquiring and managing real estate

A proven track record of closing properties on time

Ensuring investment properties are 1031 exchange eligible and qualify for self-directed IRAs

For more information about National Asset Services and NAS Investment Solutions, visit nasassets.com or nasinvestmentsolutions.com.

