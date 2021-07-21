Narae Special Vehicle Truck, A Korean Special-Purpose Vehicle & Trucks Manufacturer, Is Expanding Abroad

Narae Special Vehicle Truck, founded in 2009 supplies trucks for special purposes such as wing-body trucks, built-in trucks, special purpose box trucks, and power gate trucks, and refrigeration trucks in Korea.

ULSAN, South Korea, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Narae Special Vehicle Truck, founded in 2009, supplies trucks for special purposes such as wing-body trucks, built-in trucks, special purpose box trucks, power gate trucks, and refrigeration trucks.

The korean wing-body model, which has openable side plates of the cargo compartment like a wing, can save time and manpower with a vast loading space. It can also be used as a moving advertisement by directly drawing various advertisement patterns or text on the outer plate of the integrated panel. Additionally, the special purpose box trucks are customizable to suit any purpose. Narae Special Vehicle Truck has technologies to handle various functions and specifications.

The company sells different sizes of power gate trucks up to 4.5 tons of wing-body type with a footboard height of 2,000mm. It supplies special trucks such as: food trucks, delivery vehicles, and 25 tons of wood chip vehicles in Korea.

Narae Special Vehicle Truck achieved $100,000 USD export to Hong Kong in 2015 and succeed in exporting to Russia in 2017 and to the Philippines and Peru in the following year, 2018, making it a global company.

The company's goal is to grow into the global special vehicle truck manufacturer market with a strategy to produce various vehicle trucks at reasonable prices and secure their own technology.

Narae Special Vehicle Truck expects to become a global player in the special vehicle market.

Elin KimPR ManagerOnplus+82-10-6405-2030 onplus_pink@naver.com

This release was issued through WebWire ®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/narae-special-vehicle-truck-a-korean-special-purpose-vehicle--trucks-manufacturer-is-expanding-abroad-301338184.html

SOURCE Narae Special Vehicle Truck