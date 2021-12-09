Napoleon Garniture Sold For More Than $2.8 Million During Rock Island Auction Company's December Premier Auction

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rock Island Auction Company, concluded its last Premier Auction event of the year with a record volume of more than $25 million, further positioning the company as the leading firearms auction house in the world. The December Premier auction was headlined by the Napoleon Garniture, featuring five exquisitely engraved, and relief carved firearms and a gilt dress sword. The unique collection that was originally presented to Napoleon by the Directory of the French Republic in 1797 sold on Friday, Dec. 3 for more than $2.8 million to a phone bidder.

Download hi-res images here Video Footage of Napoleon Garniture Sale Here Courtesy of Rock Island Auction Company

With 2,225 lots, the three-day auction event ran from Friday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 5 and surpassed the December 2020's record of $22 million. Additional highlights from the December Premier Auction Event, include Nimschke's Solid Silver Winchester 1866 ($977,500); Colt Single Action Army Revolver Owned by General Emory Upton ($345,000); and a Colt 1877 "Bulldog" Gatling Gun ($345,000).

"Rock Island Auction Company's 2021 December Premier event was another record-breaking event, with more than $25 million," said Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "Following the completion of this event, we have hosted the four largest firearms auctions in the world in the last 12 months. This activity further solidifies the trend that collectors are seeing added value in investing in firearms as hard alternative assets and owning a piece of history."

For more information, visit Rock Island Auction Company's Premier Firearms Auction.

About Rock Island Auction CompanyRock Island Auction Company is the world's #1 auction company for firearms, bladed weapons and militaria. Founded in 1993 by its current CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC continues to lead the industry with record sales numbers and their extensive and beautiful marketing efforts. Their 150,000 square foot campus consisting of two buildings, hosts around 18+ auctions each year. They actively seek consignments, be it a single weapon or a collection of hundreds, a thousand-dollar item or one million. For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

Media Contact Information:Jackie Dadas-Kraper, Senior PR Director 325616@email4pr.com248.842.0597

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/napoleon-garniture-sold-for-more-than-2-8-million-during-rock-island-auction-companys-december-premier-auction-301441551.html

SOURCE Rock Island Auction Company