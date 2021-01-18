Naples Underground Captures Tripadvisor Certificate Of Excellence Award

NAPLES, Italy, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through its time of operation, Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) founded and run by Archaeologist Vincenzo Albertini, has grown from strength to strength in the quality of service and tourist experience that they deliver to their visitors. This upward climb in quality can best be seen in its long list of awards and recognitions. As one of its most prestigious awards, Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) boasts of receiving the Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence in 2013. This coveted award only goes to 10% of the most popular properties in the world on TripAdvisor and is awarded to properties that consistently obtain high ratings from TripAdvisor travelers. As such one can see that even in 2013, with a wide number of hotels, accommodations and tourist destinations spanning continent to continent, claiming a spot in the top ten percentile is quite a notable feat!

Tripadvisor has been handing out the Certificate of Excellence since 2011 to honor hospitality businesses that deliver consistently great service across the world. However, only approximately 10 percent of businesses listed on Tripadvisor receive the Certificate of Excellence. This award is even more prestigious as there's no application process for the achievement as it can only be earned over time by businesses that are able to collect great reviews and high ratings on the Tripadvisor platform. This award is considered one of the most coveted badges of honor for businesses in the travel sector as it can help set your business apart from your competitors and give you more visibility on Tripadvisor.

In assessing the criteria to qualify for this award, Tripadvisor will look at your business listing's performance over time to determine if it deserves the award and also whether it meets the marks of:

Maintain an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars

Have a minimum number of reviews

Have been listed on Tripadvisor for at least 12 months

It is worth noting that since this award in 2013, Naples Underground (Napoli Sotterranea) has maintained its badge of excellence in the Trip Advisor ratings as well as maintained a great relationship with the organization, thereby ensuring visitors can access the most premium experience, still through booking on the platform. Tripadvisor has continued to grow from strength to strength, both in their subscriber database, as well as businesses, leveraging this achievement greater and greater as the years go by.

Media Contact Ally Vee+44 (0)7570 82 0089 289162@email4pr.com @napolisotterranea

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naples-underground-captures-tripadvisor-certificate-of-excellence-award-301209475.html

SOURCE Napoli Sotterranea