NAO SAM Investment Fund Reports A Return Of More Than 25 Per Cent In Its First Two Years Of Operation

MADRID and VALENCIA, Spain, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAO Sustainable Europe, a European investment fund that invests solely according to ESG standards, has delivered a return of more than 25 per cent in its first two years of operation.

MADRID and VALENCIA, Spain, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NAO Sustainable Europe, a European investment fund that invests solely according to ESG standards, has delivered a return of more than 25 per cent in its first two years of operation.

The fund, managed by investment boutique NAO Sustainable Asset Management ( NAO SAM), has also posted a five per cent return since January 2020, despite this year's challenging market conditions.

The boutique, which was acknowledged as the most profitable investment management company in Spain in 2019, is chaired by Mr Pablo Serratosa, a Spanish industrialist, and its CIO is Mr Pablo Cano, an award-winning fund manager.

Founded in 2018, NAO Sustainable Europe has grown exponentially over the 2020 period and now has 650 participants, double the amount it had last year.

Its portfolio currently sums up a total amount of 110 million euros, also twice the amount it marked at the beginning of the year.

The funds are based in Valencia, Spain and Luxembourg.

"Our objective is to meet the needs of the present without jeopardizing the future. We endeavour an equilibrium between economic growth, social welfare and environmental responsibility", NAO SAM experts said.

The investment firm, based in the Spanish city of Valencia, only buys shares of companies that manifest a clear commitment with the improvement of the planet.

That includes companies that have clear and measurable objectives in terms of sustainability and corporate governance. It seeks to invest in sectors that provide new solutions for climate change mitigation, clean energy, circular economy, recycling or poverty reduction.

Its investment proposition is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

More than 90 per cent of the companies participated by NAO SAM have committed themselves to reduce emissions by 2025.

"We read beyond the numbers, analyze a lot of qualitative factors and try to understand how those companies want to make the world a better place. We believe that sustainability and profitability go hand in hand", Pablo Cano, Chief Investment Officer of NAO SAM, explained.

At present, its primary position is May-Melnhof Karton (VIE: MMK), the largest producer of recycled cardboard in Europe, followed by Reno de Medici (BIT: RM), France's Engie (ENGI.PA), Switzerland's Novartis (SWX: NOVN) and the Netherlands' Koninklijke Boskalis Westminst (AMS: BOKA).

The company focuses its investment on the eurozone, and its benchmark index is the EUROSTOXX50 NET RETURN.

Market Participants can learn more about NAO SAM investment criteria in https://www.nao-sam.com/en/home-eng/

Contact:

The Paloma ProjectMedia, rpl@thepalomaproject.com +356 7946 7486Web: https://www.nao-sam.com/

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nao-sam-investment-fund-reports-a-return-of-more-than-25-per-cent-in-its-first-two-years-of-operation-301183489.html

SOURCE NAO Sustainable Asset Management