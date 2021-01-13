NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data On Survival Rates In Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Trials

NantKwest, Inc. ( NASDAQ: NK), a clinical-stage, natural killer cell-based therapeutics company, and ImmunityBio, Inc., a privately-held immunotherapy company, today announced early interim results of its PD-L1 t-haNK protocols showing median survival rates more than doubled that of the historic rate in patients with advanced metastatic pancreatic cancer for which no other FDA-approved treatment exists. These trials, which were based on the original Cancer Moonshot hypothesis and exploratory QUILT trials initiated in 2017, appear to validate the theory that by orchestrating natural killer and T-cell therapy, survival rates could be improved without high-dose chemotherapy.

The early collaborative Cancer Moonshot trials involved the combination of cell therapy and immunotherapeutics from multiple biotech and pharmaceutical companies, including NantKwest, ImmunityBio, Celgene, and Pfizer. These trials explored the hypothesis that by activating the patient's own immune system, a paradigm change in cancer therapy could evolve to eradicate cancer cells without high-dose chemotherapy. From 2017 to 2020, multiple QUILT clinical trials exploring this combination of cell therapy, immunomodulating antibodies, adenovirus-based cancer vaccines, and low-dose chemotherapy provided preliminary results showing the median survival rate can be more than doubled and a complete remission can be achieved in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer for which there are no other FDA-approved treatment options. Based on the data from these trials, ImmunityBio is conducting a pivotal, three-cohort pivotal trial (QUILT 88) in metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Interim Study Results

In the Cancer Moonshot QUILT trials of haNK combined with PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab, which were completed in 2019, the median overall survival rate more than doubled (three months historic control versus 8 months in the treatment arm) in the 12-patient study. See related press release here for details.

A complete remission was achieved when replacing haNK and PD-L1 inhibitor avelumab with PD-L1 t-haNK and four out of five patients who had not yet reached median survival time (three months) are alive 8-16 months since beginning treatment on these expanded protocols

A single-arm Phase 2 study (QUILT 88, Cohort C) was initiated in October 2020, for which the primary endpoint is overall survival and 15 out of 18 (83%) of patients enrolled with second-line or greater pancreatic cancer remain alive to date.

A randomized Phase 2 study (QUILT 88, Cohorts A and B) for first- and second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer is actively enrolling at three sites.

"The goal of the Cancer Moonshot program was to explore the hypothesis that by orchestrating natural killer cells and T cells, a paradigm change for the treatment of cancer could evolve. The initial results of these Cancer Moonshot trials combining immunotherapy molecules—including Abraxane from Celgene, haNK from NantKwest, Anktiva from ImmunityBio, and a PD-L1 inhibitor Avelumab from Pfizer—provided promising early data that a doubling of median overall survival rate in patients with advanced metastatic disease across multiple tumor types was possible," said Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., Chairman, and CEO of ImmunityBio.

"For five patients for whom no other treatment was available, we replaced haNK and avelumab with the investigational NK cell therapy PD-L1 t-haNK and were pleased to observe a complete remission in the first patient to receive this combo therapeutic," continued Soon-Shiong. "To date, four out of five of these patients remain alive since beginning treatment. These observations confirmed the promise of our hypothesis that activating the patient's own immune system with low-dose chemo immunomodulation therapy could improve outcomes. On the basis of our initial studies, we initiated our QUILT 88 randomized trials in metastatic pancreatic cancer and are pleased to present today those findings, including Cohort C survival rates. While this data is still early, a doubling of the survival rate is encouraging and warrants further confirmation through QUILT 88."

QUILT 88 Study Details

This Phase 2, randomized, three-cohort, open-label study will evaluate the comparative efficacy and overall safety of standard-of-care chemotherapy versus standard-of-care chemotherapy in combination with PD-L1 t-haNK, Anktiva (N-803), and aldoxorubicin in subjects with locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer (QUILT 88, NCT04390399). Each treatment setting, as well as each first- and second-line or later maintenance treatment, will be evaluated independently as Cohort A, Cohort B, and Cohort C, respectively, with cohorts A and B having independent experimental and control arms. The study will initially enroll 298 subjects across all three cohorts. The primary objective of Cohorts A and B is progression-free survival (PFS) and the objective of Cohort C is overall survival (OS) per RECIST V1.1. Secondary objectives include initial safety and additional efficacy measures, including overall response rate (ORR), complete response (CR) rate, durability of response (DoR), disease control rate (DCR), and overall survival (OS).

Cancer Moonshot QUILT trial numbers include QUILT 3.039, 3.060, 3.070, and 3.080.

QUILT 88 Trial Sites and Enrollment

Currently, three trial sites have been activated: Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Orange County, Calif.; The Chan Soon-Shiong Institute for Medicine in Los Angeles County, Calif.; and Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which will serve patients in the tri-state area (Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota). More than 50 patients are currently enrolled in or being evaluated for the trial.

Pancreatic cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S., with an estimated 47,050 deaths and 57,600 new cases expected in 2020. It is the 12th most common cancer worldwide, with around 338,000 new cases diagnosed in 2012 (2% of all cancer diagnoses). Pancreatic cancer continues to increase today with no standard of care available for patients beyond second line. A clear unmet medical need exists in these patients with short expected survival time and high levels of existing comorbidities.

NantKwest Transaction

As previously announced, on December 21, 2020, ImmunityBio entered into an agreement to combine in a stock-for-stock transaction with NantKwest. The combination, which is expected to close in the first half of 2021, would create a leading immunotherapy and cell therapy company focused on oncology and infectious disease.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing next-generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company's immunotherapy platform activates both the innate (natural killer cell and macrophage) and adaptive (T-cell) immune systems to create long-term "immunological memory." This novel approach is designed to eliminate the need for high-dose chemotherapy, improve upon the outcomes of current CAR T-cell therapies, and extend beyond checkpoint inhibitors.

ImmunityBio's platform is based on the foundation of three separate modalities: antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, and second-generation human adenovirus (hAd5) vaccine technologies.

Anktiva™ (ImmunityBio's lead cytokine infusion protein) is a novel interleukin-15 (IL-15) superagonist complex and has received Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track Designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for BCG-unresponsive CIS non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The company is also in Phase 2 or 3 trials for indications such as first- and second-line lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic pancreatic cancer, recurrent glioblastoma, and soft tissue sarcoma in combination with the company's synthetic immune modulator (aldoxorubicin).

ImmunityBio is also developing therapies, including vaccines, for the prevention and treatment of HIV, influenza, and the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 with its second-generation human adenovirus (hAd5) vaccine technologies.

About NantKwest

NantKwest ( NASDAQ: NK) is an innovative, clinical-stage, immunotherapy company focused on harnessing the power of the innate immune system to treat cancer and infectious diseases. NantKwest is the leading producer of clinical dose forms of off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies. The activated NK cell platform is designed to destroy cancer and virally-infected cells. The safety of these optimized, activated NK cells—as well as their activity against a broad range of cancers—has been tested in Phase 1 clinical trials in Canada and Europe, as well as in multiple Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the United States. By leveraging an integrated and extensive genomics and transcriptomics discovery and development engine, together with a pipeline of multiple, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology programs, NantKwest's goal is to transform medicine by bringing novel NK cell-based therapies to routine clinical care. NantKwest is a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies. For more information, please visit www.nantkwest.com.

