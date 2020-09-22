NantHealth Rolls Out NaviNet AllPayer Platform Nationally

NantHealth, Inc. (NH) - Get Report, a next-generation, evidence-based, personalized healthcare company, announced the national rollout of NaviNet AllPayer, a subscription-based platform allowing providers increased visibility into standard eligibility and benefit information for over 1,000 commercial and government health plans using a single login. Providers can also check claim status for over 550 health plans. AllPayer eliminates the need to sign-in to multiple portals, helps cut down wait times for prior authorizations, and eliminates long-term contracts by offering month-to-month service. Providers can access the AllPayer platform as members of NaviNet Open.

Building upon the existing multi-payer experience of NaviNet Open, NaviNet AllPayer expands the breadth of the health plan reach, increases efficiency by eliminating the need to jump between portals or to spend time on the phone in search of information, and facilitates ease of use by allowing for the option to cancel, upgrade or downgrade at any time. In addition, the intuitive navigation and seamless integration into existing workflows further confirm the full-service nature of the platform.

"The national expansion of NaviNet AllPayer broadens health care provider access to over 1,000 commercial and state Medicaid plans; a significant increase from the 47 sponsored health plans we currently offer from NaviNet," said Ron Louks, Chief Operating Officer, NantHealth. "NaviNet AllPayer is our solution for creating the most uniform and user-friendly experience for healthcare organizations everywhere."

NaviNet AllPayer improves communication and increases collaboration across a secure, easy-to-use system for exchanging vital data in real-time.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides leading solutions across the continuum of care for physicians, payers, patients and biopharmaceutical organizations. NantHealth enables the use of cutting-edge data and technology toward the goals of empowering clinical decision support and improving patient outcomes. NantHealth's comprehensive product portfolio combines the latest technology in payer/provider platforms that exchange information in near-real time (NaviNet and Eviti), and molecular profiling services that combine comprehensive DNA & RNA tumor-normal profiling with pharmacogenomics analysis (GPS Cancer®). For more information, please visit nanthealth.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

