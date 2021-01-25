NantHealth And Sesame Announce Collaboration To Help Providers Increase Productivity And Better Serve Patients

NantHealth, Inc. ( NASDAQ: NH), a provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced a collaboration with Sesame, a direct-to-patient healthcare platform offering affordable prices for in-person and virtual care. The program gives providers the tools needed to offer patients direct access to affordable, high-quality care while increasing practice revenue up to 25% per patient visit by reducing administrative costs. With just under half of the adult U.S. population uninsured or underinsured, Sesame and NantHealth are working together to educate providers on direct-to-patient and virtual care, enabling them to scale their practices faster.

As one of the largest and fastest-growing healthcare marketplaces in the U.S., hundreds of thousands of consumers use Sesame to search for and purchase health services, including doctor visits, dentistry, dermatology, imaging, and more. The platform has raised over $23 million in funding to scale the model of direct-pay health care. Sesame's direct-pay solution allows uninsured or underinsured patients - as well as those with high deductible health plans - to find affordable, high-quality care and allows providers to set clear, transparent prices, receive payment upfront, list hours that are most convenient for them, and connect with patients virtually or in-person.

​NantHealth's NaviNet®, one of the nation's leading payer-provider collaboration platforms, allows providers to exchange vital administrative, financial, and clinical information in real-time. Working with Sesame, providers registered on the NaviNet platform have access to a unique solution to provide access to high-quality care at affordable rates. As the United States healthcare system has adapted to its present challenges, direct-to-patient care has accelerated during this time and will continue to be a critical solution moving forward for both patients and providers.

"Given that millions of Americans have lost their employer-provided insurance in 2020, it's more important than ever to expand options for affordable healthcare," said David Goldhill, CEO and Co-founder, Sesame. "We are delighted to work with NantHealth, a premier SaaS company and leading supplier of payer-provider engagement solutions. Our collaboration, in service of NaviNet providers and their patients, gives providers turnkey solutions to grow their practices and increase revenue by 25% per visit. It also allows for their patients to gain access to care for everything, from a video doctor visit to an MRI or CT scan, at more affordable prices than they can find anywhere else."

"We're excited to be working with Sesame to enable providers with the tools they need to succeed in developing new offerings and providing access to high-quality care for their patients," said Mark Mozley, Senior Vice President, Global Sales & Marketing, NantHealth. "As an additional solution for NaviNet's provider audience, NantHealth will continue to drive engagement and education surrounding direct-to-patient care and Sesame's key role in this marketplace."

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret, and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth's product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), molecular analysis (GPS Cancer), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings. OpenNMS, a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and subscribe to our blog.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "will," "outlook" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and speak only as of the date they are made. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to successfully integrate a complex learning system to address a wide range of healthcare issues; our ability to successfully amass the requisite data to achieve maximum network effects; appropriately allocating financial and human resources across a broad array of product and service offerings; raising additional capital as necessary to fund our operations; achieving significant commercial market acceptance for our sequencing and molecular analysis solutions; establish relationships with, key thought leaders or payers' key decision makers in order to establish GPS Cancer as a standard of care for patients with cancer; our ability to grow the market for our Systems Infrastructure, and applications; successfully enhancing our Systems Infrastructure and applications to achieve market acceptance and keep pace with technological developments; customer concentration; competition; security breaches; bandwidth limitations; our ability to integrate OpenNMS into our operations;; our ability to obtain regulatory approvals; dependence upon senior management; the need to comply with and meet applicable laws and regulations; unexpected adverse events; clinical adoption and market acceptance of GPS Cancer; and anticipated cost savings. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in light of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of the impact of a number of factors, many of which are discussed in more detail in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sesame

Founded in 2018, Sesame is a direct-to-patient healthcare company making quality care more accessible, affordable, and transparent. By offering a platform that connects providers and patients directly, separate from health insurance, Sesame removes the intermediaries and complexities of the healthcare system. Sesame's mission is to ensure quality health care is accessible to all Americans who need it, regardless of their insurance status while benefiting providers who seek to meet the needs of their patients. For more info, visit https://sesamecare.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005080/en/