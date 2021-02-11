Nanox Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of Ordinary Shares

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NNOX) - Get Report (" Nanox" or the " Company"), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that it has priced the previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,091,635 of its ordinary shares by certain non-officer, non-director shareholders (the " selling shareholders") at a public offering price of $62.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about February 16, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Nanox is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its ordinary shares being offered by the selling shareholders.

Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Oppenheimer & Co. are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BTIG and Berenberg are acting as joint lead managers and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. and LifeSci Capital are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The registration statement on Form F-1, including a prospectus, relating to these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.

Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor, New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com; and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attention: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the initiation, timing, progress and results of Nanox's research and development, manufacturing and commercialization activities with respect to its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.Arc. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "can," "might," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "should," "could," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on information Nanox has when those statements are made or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks related to business interruptions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health crises could cause a disruption of the development, deployment or regulatory clearance of the Nanox System and adversely impact our business; Nanox's ability to successfully demonstrate the feasibility of its technology for commercial applications; Nanox's expectations regarding the necessity of, timing of filing for, and receipt and maintenance of, regulatory clearances or approvals regarding its X-ray source technology and the Nanox.Arc from regulatory agencies worldwide and its ongoing compliance with applicable quality standards and regulatory requirements; Nanox's ability to enter into and maintain commercially reasonable arrangements with third-party manufacturers and suppliers to manufacture the Nanox.Arc; the market acceptance of the Nanox.Arc and the proposed pay-per-scan business model; Nanox's expectations regarding collaborations with third-parties and their potential benefits; and Nanox's ability to conduct business globally, among others. Except as required by law, Nanox undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in Nanox's expectations.

Contact:

Itzhak MaayanNanox Imaging IR@nanox.vision

Bob YedidLifeSci Advisors646-597-6989 bob@lifesciadvisors.com