NanoString To Webcast Presentation From The Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) - Get NanoString Technologies, Inc. Report, a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that company management is scheduled to webcast a presentation from the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Brad Gray, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:40pm ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides from the investor section of the company's website at www.nanostring.com. The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 60 days.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company provides three platforms that allow researchers to map the universe of biology. The nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 4,900 peer-reviewed publications, offers a way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. NanoString's GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in various sample types, including FFPE tissue sections, and has been cited in more than 75 peer-reviewed publications. The CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager, with commercial availability expected in 2022, enables highly sensitive, high-resolution imaging of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact whole tissue sections. For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

