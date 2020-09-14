NanoString Launches Whole Transcriptome Atlas Under GeoMx Technology Access Program And Names First GeoMx Premier Access Sites

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the establishment of the GeoMx Premier Access Sites, a global service network that will provide access to the...

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) - Get Report, a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the establishment of the GeoMx Premier Access Sites, a global service network that will provide access to the GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas and future GeoMx commercial assays. The company also announced the availability of the new GeoMx Whole Transcriptome Atlas through the Technology Access Program (TAP) for the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP). Together these initiatives provide expanded access to next generation sequencing readout on GeoMx DSP.

The GeoMx Premier Access Site (GPAS) partners will enable a broader user base to try the Cancer Transcriptome Atlas (CTA) and evaluate the applicability of GeoMx DSP in their research. Eight global sites have been selected and include Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, University of Minnesota, University of Pittsburgh, University Medical Center Utrecht, University of York, FynnBio and Griffith University. Each site will receive advanced training on the GeoMx RNA with NGS readout protocol to offer access to the CTA and other GeoMx assays in their regions.

"We are excited to be selected to join the GeoMx Premier Access Sites," said Dr. Nic West, Research Manager, Griffith University. "Our customers are enthusiastic about incorporating spatial analysis in their research and the Cancer Transcriptome Atlas has the power to unlock novel biology from both fresh frozen and formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded tissues that are typically analyzed using bulk sequencing."

Expanding on the 1,800+-plex CTA, the GeoMx Whole Transcriptome Atlas (WTA) provides an unbiased view of 18,000+ protein-coding genes. The WTA unlocks new pathways to be explored by researchers and broadens GeoMx RNA profiling from oncology and immunology to include neuroscience, developmental biology, and other diverse fields. WTA utilizes the same workflow and chemistry as CTA, providing robust, sensitive performance on FFPE or Fresh Frozen samples.

"We're experiencing a groundswell of interest from researchers that would like to leverage the power of next generation sequencing to study spatial biology," said Chad Brown, senior vice president of Sales and Marketing of NanoString Technologies. "We are enthusiastic about the discoveries that can be made through the spatial analysis of the whole transcriptome, which enables a broad range of new applications."

The human WTA is now available through the TAP service. Under the program, a TAP customer can submit tissue samples to NanoString to be analyzed using the GeoMx Whole Transcriptome Atlas and provide the analysis report back to the partner.

Researchers interested in participating in NanoString's Technology Access Program should contact us at TAP@nanostring.com .

The GeoMx DSP capabilities that are unlocked through use of NGS readout will be featured in an exclusive event, Advancing Science: A Spatial Biology Conference, which will be hosted by NanoString on September 15. This virtual conference brings together research professionals, scientists, and clinicians from around the world to learn about and discuss recent discoveries in spatial biology. Three scientific tracks will highlight the latest data in spatial COVID-19 research, spatial genomics and spatial data analysis applications. Register here: https://www.nanostring.com/asbc.

To learn more about NanoString's GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, please visit https://www.nanostring.com/products/geomx-digital-spatial-profiler/geomx-dsp .

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company's nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 3,500 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

