NanoString Launches GeoMx DSP Protein Assays For Next Generation Sequencing

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) - Get Report, a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the launch of GeoMx® DSP Protein Assays for next generation sequencing (NGS) readout, enabling multi-analyte analysis for both nCounter® and NGS readout.

The GeoMx DSP Protein Assays for NGS readout available today include greater than 50 targets focused on immuno-oncology applications. These assays will provide GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas users complementary protein content designed for NGS readout. These new protein assays have been tested for multi-plex performance on both formalin-fixed paraffin embedded and fresh frozen tissue.

"The GeoMx Protein Assays for NGS readout have enabled us to easily compare the protein expression levels in our prostate cancer samples to the results obtained with the GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas," said Peter Nelson, Endowed Chair for Prostate Cancer Research at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center. "We were able to use spatially-resolved RNA and protein to accurately classify tumor subtypes, measure tumor heterogeneity and discover new aspects of tumor biology involving the immunological composition of metastases."

"We've seen growing interest in the GeoMx Cancer Transcriptome Atlas from researchers that are interested in using next generation sequencing to study spatial biology," said Chad Brown, senior vice president of sales and marketing of NanoString. "We are excited to introduce multi-analyte assays that provide the spatially resolved analysis of both RNA and proteins."

GeoMx Protein Assays for NGS readout expand the protein plex capabilities of GeoMx DSP from tens to now hundreds of validated proteins to be analyzed from a single tissue section with spatial resolution. Additionally, these assays leverage existing NGS infrastructure to perform spatially-resolved protein analysis. The currently available content covers applications in immuno-oncology and future content releases are planned to cover immunology and neuroscience. GeoMx DSP protein readout using NGS is immediately available through the company's Technology Access Program. Researchers interested in accessing NanoString's Technology Access Program should do so at TAP@nanostring.com.

In addition to the launch of GeoMx Protein Assays for NGS, the company is launching three new 10-plex GeoMx Mouse Immuno-Oncology Protein Assays for readout using the nCounter Analysis System. This brings the total portfolio for GeoMx Protein Assays for nCounter readout to over 300 validated antibodies.

To learn more about NanoString's GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, please visit https://www.nanostring.com/products/geomx-digital-spatial-profiler/geomx-dsp.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company's nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 3,800 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

