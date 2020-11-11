NanoString Highlights Growing Body Of Spatial Biology Research Presented At The 35th Annual Meeting Of The Society Of Immunotherapy Of Cancer Conference (SITC)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the highlights of more than 35 NanoString-related abstracts, including 11 spatial biology studies that used the...

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) - Get Report, a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the highlights of more than 35 NanoString-related abstracts, including 11 spatial biology studies that used the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP), which will be presented at the SITC 35 th Annual Meeting.

"NanoString's platforms provide critical insights in immunotherapy research, where understanding the interaction of the immune system and the tumor are critical," said Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. "We're proud that our customers will once again present an expansive body of immuno-oncology research at the SITC Annual Meeting, including numerous spatial biology studies using the GeoMx DSP."

GeoMx DSP:

Oral presentation: Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 1:46 PM EST: Impact of EphB4 and PD-1 targeting on immune infiltrate in advanced bladder cancer, presented by Sarmad Sadeghi, from Parkash Gill's's lab at USC, Keck School of Medicine. This study investigates the impact of therapeutic targeting of the Ephrin B2/B4 pathway, which is a signaling pathway utilized by the tumor vasculature to exclude T cells from the tumor microenvironment. It utilized GeoMx protein and RNA DSP to characterize alterations of immune cell trafficking and activation in bladder cancer patients treated with sEphrinB4 monotherapy or in combination with anti-PD1.

Poster presentations:

Poster # 313: A phase 1 evaluation of tebotelimab, a bispecific PD-1 x LAG-3 DART® molecule, in combination with margetuximab in patients with advanced HER2+ neoplasms, poster presented by Manish Patel, MD, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute. Initial results will be presented from the phase 1 evaluation of MacroGenic's tebotelimab, a bispecific PD-1 x LAG-3 DART molecule in combination with margetuximab (HER2-targeting antibody) in patients with advanced HER2+ neoplasms. Early results for biomarkers associated with benefit from the combination therapy will also be shown, including immunohistochemistry and gene expression (NanoString PanCancer IO 360) analyses.

Poster # 305: Technical considerations for normalizing digital spatial profiling data with multiple within-patient samples, poster presented by Timothy Howes from the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. This study presents a detailed and systematic approach to analysis of GeoMx DSP data and applies those methods to reveal tumor or stromal compartment specific factors that are associated with clinical benefit to anti-PD1 therapy in melanoma.

Late Breaking Poster # 816: Evaluating the potential of harnessing anti-leukemia T cells for the treatment of T-ALL, poster presented by Todd Triplett from University of Texas School of Medicine. In this study, Dr. Triplett and team investigated alterations in the immune contexture induced by T cell acute leukemia in murine models. Using GeoMx DSP, they identified differential expression of activating and inhibitory proteins that may indicate an ongoing anti-leukemia immune response.

nCounter:

Poster # 761: Potential predictive biomarkers of rapid progression and response to anti-PD1 treatment by gene profiling analysis in metastatic melanoma patients, poster presented by Maria Grazia Vitale. This study used nCounter PanCancer IO360 profiling of PBMC from melanoma patients to identify transcriptional changes with fast progressors vs fast responders to anti-PD1 treatment.

Cellular Therapy symposium:

NanoString will host a CAR-T technology symposium with researchers from the Center for Cellular Immunotherapies at University of Pennsylvania who will describe a research project that combines spatial and molecular profiling for CAR-T characterization using GeoMx DSP and the nCounter Analysis System. Speakers will include:

Ryan Golden, MD, PhD: Applying Digital Spatial Profiling to Capture CAR T-Cell Activity in Human Tissues

Marco Ruella, MD: Novel Platforms to Understand Resistance to CART Immunotherapy in Lymphoma

Please join us at our CAR-T Symposium and stop by the NanoString Virtual Booth to learn more about the latest tools and products available.

To learn more about NanoString's GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, please visit https://www.nanostring.com/products/geomx-digital-spatial-profiler/geomx-dsp.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company's nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 3,800 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, GeoMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201111005263/en/