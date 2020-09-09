NanoString Announces New GeoMx COVID-19 Consortium, Part Of The GeoMx Translational Leadership Network

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the formation of the GeoMx Translational Leadership Network (GTLN).

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NSTG) - Get Report, a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the formation of the GeoMx Translational Leadership Network (GTLN). The GTLN will pioneer the application of spatial biology in large translational research studies, developing and sharing standardized practices to facilitate collaboration between groups of researchers across multiple institutions. To date, the GTLN includes members of the GeoMx Breast Cancer Consortium, established in 2019, and the newly established GeoMx COVID-19 Consortium. NanoString is now accepting applications for new members to form future consortia for oncology, immunology, and neuroscience research spanning discovery, translational and clinical applications.

GTLN membership provides the opportunity to join disease-focused consortia to develop GeoMx data standards to enable meta-analyses of shared spatial data sets in specific research areas. Consortia will define spatial imaging and profiling standards with the goal of addressing critical questions that require large sample sets. Members will also have access to exclusive product development updates, early access to new reagents and dedicated support to enable multi-institution studies.

The GeoMx COVID-19 Consortium has been formed to study COVID-19 and the host response. By compiling GeoMx DSP and complementary data, members will have access to larger data sets required to answer open questions in the field. Additionally, the COVID-19 Consortium will define standards and best practices to guide researchers in their spatial analysis. The work done to date by this group, including Weill Cornell Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, and University of British Columbia, will be presented at the upcoming Advancing Science: A Spatial Biology Conference.

"The major limitation of COVID research has been the difficulty of obtaining well preserved tissues and the high degree of heterogeneity in disease manifestation between patients," said David Ting, MD, Associate Clinical Director for Innovation, Mass General Cancer Center. "I am pleased to be participating in the GeoMx COVID-19 Consortium to establish best practices for spatial profiling in an effort to incorporate data from multiple cohorts to accelerate our ability to gain insight from these highly valuable samples and hopefully accelerate the development of new diagnostics and therapeutics."

On September 15, NanoString will host Advancing Science: A Spatial Biology Conference. In addition to the work from the COVID-19 Consortium, this symposium will highlight research from leading institutions that are using GeoMx DSP with next generation sequencing (NGS) readout. This virtual conference brings together research professionals, scientists, and clinicians from around the world to learn about and discuss recent discoveries in spatial biology. Three scientific tracks will highlight the latest data in spatial COVID-19 research, spatial genomics and spatial data analysis applications. All projects highlighted use GeoMx DSP with NGS readout, including the commercial Cancer Transcriptome Atlas and a pre-commercial Whole Transcriptome Atlas.

For more information and to apply to the GeoMx Translational Leadership Network visit: https://www.nanostring.com/products/geomx-digital-spatial-profiler/geomx-dsp/geomx-translational-leadership-network

To view the full Advancing Science: A Spatial Biology Conference agenda and register visit: https://www.nanostring.com/asbc.

Plenary speaker, Peter Sorger, PhD, Otto Krayer Professor of Systems Biology at Harvard Medical School.

COVID-19 research track

David Ting, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital

Robert E. Schwartz, MD, PhD, and Alain Borczuk, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine

Åsa Segerstolpe, PhD, Broad Institute

Z. Gordon Jiang, MD, PhD, - Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Spatial genomics track

Sargis Sedrakyan, PhD, and Laura Perin, PhD, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles

Karin Pelka, PhD, Massachusetts General Hospital

Muh-Hwa Yang, MD, PhD, National Ming Yang University (Taiwan)

Peter Nelson, MD, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center (TBC)

Spatial data analysis track

Chris Mason, PhD, Weill Cornell Medicine

Christina Curtis, PhD, Stanford University

Omer Bayraktar, PhD, and Alexander Aivazidis, PhD, Wellcome Sanger Institute

Ioannis Vlachos, PhD, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

While in the virtual environment, stop by the exhibitor hall and chat with experts, visit the virtual spatial biology lab and join a Live GeoMx Interactive Data Experience!

To learn more about NanoString's GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, please visit https://www.nanostring.com/products/geomx-digital-spatial-profiler/geomx-dsp.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company's nCounter® Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 3,500 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company's GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

