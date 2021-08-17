NanoMesh™ LLC (a Subsidiary Of Exogenesis Corporation) Announces Formation Of A Medical Advisory Board

BILLERICA, Mass. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- nanoMesh™ LLC, a subsidiary of Exogenesis Corporation, today announced the formation of a Medical Advisory Board supporting the commercial launch of the nanoMesh™ product line offering to the clinical community. nanoMesh™ is indicated for the repair of abdominal wall hernias and abdominal wall deficiencies that require the addition of reinforcing material to obtain the desired surgical result. nanoMesh™ is commercially available in the US [1] . nanoMesh™ possesses a unique nanometer-level surface texture, via the application of Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) technology [2] during manufacturing.

Joining the nanoMesh™ Medical Advisory Board:

David Earle, MD, (MA) FACS - Chair:Dr. Earle, Director, New England Hernia Center - Associate Professor of Surgery at Tufts University School of Medicine, obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Zoology from Arizona State University in 1986, and his MD degree from the University of Arizona in 1990. He completed his general surgical training at The State University of New York ( SUNY) Health Science Center at Brooklyn in 1995, and fellowship training at the Institute of Minimally Invasive Surgery, affiliated with New York Medical College in Westchester County, New York in 1997. He was then hired as the Chief of Minimally Invasive Surgery at SUNY, and subsequently recruited to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA in 1998 as the Director of Minimally Invasive Surgery. During his 17 years in Springfield, Dr. Earle founded and directed a Minimally Invasive Surgical Fellowship, was Director of the Esophageal Physiology Laboratory, and served on the board of the Baystate Medical Education and Research Foundation. Dr. Earle has been nationally and internationally active in research, device development, and clinical care, where approximately 90% of his practice was focused on hernia repair, acting as a referral source for the Northeastern United States. Dr. Earle has been involved in a variety of roles in national surgical societies, including Chairman of the Guidelines Committee of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) and two terms as a Board Member of the Americas Hernia Society. He has been a longstanding Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, Diplomat of the American Board of Surgery, and member of the Massachusetts Medical Society. He has been involved in hundreds of peer-reviewed scientific and clinical journal articles, scientific meeting presentations, invited lectures, and faculty for surgeon courses around the globe. He has written over a dozen book chapters in the field of minimally invasive surgery and hernia repair, and recently published his own textbook of Natural Orifice Surgery.

Karl Andrew LeBlanc, MD (LA): Karl A. LeBlanc, MD earned his medical degree from LSU Medical School in Shreveport, where he also completed his internship and residency in general surgery. He also received his Masters of Business Administration from LSU. He is Board Certified in general surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (ACS) and the American Society of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS). He is also a member of the Society for Laparoendoscopic Surgeons (SLS), Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES), and is one of the founding members and past presidents of the Americas Hernia Society (AHS). He is a Master Surgeon for Laparoscopic Surgery and has been active in minimally invasive and laparoscopic surgery since its origin. He helped found the Minimally Invasive Surgery Fellowship in Baton Rouge and served as the Fellowship Director from 2004 - 2020. Dr. LeBlanc has authored eight textbooks on minimally invasive, robotic, and hernia surgery and has published numerous articles in peer-reviewed medical literature. Dr. LeBlanc specializes in hernia and abdominal wall reconstruction surgery. He also has special interest in surgery for weight loss, gastroesophageal reflux and foregut disease.

Yuri William Novitsky, MD, Director, Comprehensive Hernia Center, Columbia University Medical Center (NY): Dr. Novitsky is internationally known for his expertise in advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgery as well complex inguinal and ventral hernia repairs. Driven by a determination to improve outcomes for the millions of patients who undergo hernia surgery each year, he has focused intensively on research to advance surgical technique and improve tissue responses to surgical mesh. He is perhaps best known for pioneering techniques for minimally-invasive ventral hernia repair and open abdominal wall reconstructions; the procedure known as transversus abdominis muscle release (TAR), which he first described in 2006, has become widely adopted worldwide since he published three-year results in 2009. His current national leadership roles include chairmanship of the Practice Advisory Committee, Americas Hernia Society; membership on the Guidelines Committee of the Society of American Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES); the Value Analysis Initiative of the SAGES Hernia Task force; American Hernias Society Board of Governors, and others. Dr. Novitsky earned his medical degree at Albany College and completed residencies in General Surgery at Mount Sinai Medical Center and University of Massachusetts, Worcester, followed by fellowships in minimally invasive surgery at University of Massachusetts and the Carolinas Medical Center. He was Chief of Laparoscopic Surgery for four years at University of Connecticut Health Center prior to his move to Cleveland in 2011.

Previous AnnouncementsExogenesis previously announced August 3, 2021, a National Distribution Agreement with Veteran's Healthcare Supply Solutions (VHSS) for the nanoMesh™ Product Line Offering to the Clinical Community

Exogenesis previously announced July 6, 2021, Expansion of the nanoMesh™ Product Line Offering to the Clinical Community

Exogenesis previously announced June 9, 2021, Secondary Endpoint Achieved in nanoMesh™ Pathogen Inhibiting Protein (PIP) Uptake Studies

Exogenesis previously announced June 1, 2021, Primary Endpoint Achieved in nanoMesh™ Pathogen Inhibiting Protein (PIP) Uptake Studies

Exogenesis previously announced April 21, 2021, nanoMesh™ LLC (a subsidiary of Exogenesis Corporation) Completed First-In-Man Clinical Implantation of nanoMesh™.

Exogenesis previously announced on April 6, 2021, Completion Filing of a Second Pre-Marketing Notification Application (510(k)) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Regarding nanoMesh™.

Exogenesis previously announced on January 26th, 2021, completion of production validation and sterilization validation as an immediate prelude to commercialization of nanoMesh™.

About nanoMesh™Exogenesis Hernia Mesh ("nanoMesh™") is a proprietary hernia repair product developed and being commercialized by nanoMesh™ LLC. Constructed of monofilament Polypropylene (PP) and surface treated with Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) technology, nanoMesh™ is the first hernia repair device in the market with surface nano-modification. nanoMesh™ is indicated for the repair of abdominal wall hernia defects, including inguinal (direct & indirect). nanoMesh™ is not indicated for transvaginal pelvic organ prolapse repair.

About Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam ("ANAB") TechnologyAccelerated Neutral Atom Beam ("ANAB") is a low-energy accelerated particle beam that is being commercialized as a nano-scale surface modification technology. ANAB is created by acceleration of neutral argon (Ar) atoms with very low energies under vacuum which bombard a material surface, modifying it to a shallow depth of 2-3 nm. This is a non-additive technology that results in modifications of surface topography, structure, and energy. Medical implants treated with ANAB technology have recently been granted FDA regulatory 510(k) clearance for use in spinal interbody fusion (IBD) devices.

About the Hernia Repair MarketThe global hernia repair market [3] is forecasted to reach $5.8B by 2026. Hernias often occur at the abdominal wall and are generally visible as an external bulge especially during straining or bearing down. It affects people to a large extent, causing significant pain and discomfort. Age, pregnancy, obesity, muscle strain, and surgery increase the risk of hernias. Surgical meshes of various constructions have been in use since the late 19 th century. In recent years, research in the area has increased due to increasing numbers of post-surgery complications such as infection, fibrosis, adhesions, mesh rejection, and hernia recurrence. Research has focused on the analysis and implementation of a wide range of materials and coatings, meshes with different fiber thickness and porosity, a variety of manufacturing methods, as well as surgical and implantation procedures. Most recently, surface modification methods, as well as the development of nanofiber-based systems, are actively being explored as promising pathways to increase biocompatibility of available mesh. [4]

About ExogenesisHeadquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, USA, Exogenesis is a private, venture-capital-backed company that has developed a proprietary technology to modify and control surfaces without applying a coating or creating sub-surface damage. Exogenesis is commercializing a platform technology, NanoAccel™, utilizing Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) and Gas Cluster Ion Beam (GCIB) technologies that modify and control surfaces of materials at a nanoscale level. The company's proprietary technologies are used for surface modification and control in a broad range of biomedical, optical and semiconductor applications. For more information, please visit www.exogenesisnanomesh.com or contact us at info@exogenesisnanomesh.com.

