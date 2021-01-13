Nanofiber Technology Looks Promising For Nonwovens In Filtration Applications

CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for nonwovens used in filtration applications is projected to climb 2.7% annually to $1.5 billion in 2024. Gains will be driven by:

ongoing development of advanced nanofiber technologies, which offer finer filtration capabilities than microfiber and coarser materials, and make nonwovens more competitive with alternatives such as membranes

growth in manufacturing activities, which make use of nonwovens in both air and fluid filters

continued regulation of air and water quality, requiring the filtration of outgoing air and wastewater in manufacturing applications

increasing interest and awareness among consumers and homeowners in indoor air and drinking water quality, leading to new spending on filtration products

Nanofiber technology holds a great deal of promise for filtration applications, due to its advanced fine filtration capabilities, and continues to see new research and development. For example, in 2019 Verdex Technologies introduced a technology for spinning nanofibers using low-pressure air and no solvents. The technology provides nonwovens producers with the ability to offer a wide variety of functional enhancements to their products, particularly high-efficiency air filtration and liquid cartridge filtration products.

While gains in key manufacturing sectors will support growth through 2024, gains will be limited in others due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, motor vehicle production has fallen substantially in 2020 due to various stay-at-home orders across the US. However, demand for some end uses has increased, such as consumer water filters, with more consumer staying at home for longer periods. Additionally, sales of higher value filters that can provide better protection against airborne pathogens will help limit declines somewhat.

Over the long term, as smart technologies and reminders increase the replacement rate of disposable filters, particularly among consumers, sales of filters will benefit and, subsequently, demand for nonwovens used in those filters.

About The Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985 we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Each study includes product and market analyses and forecasts, in-depth discussions of important industry trends, and market share information. Studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com and are also available on www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact: Corinne Gangloff+1 440.842.2400 cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanofiber-technology-looks-promising-for-nonwovens-in-filtration-applications-301207967.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group