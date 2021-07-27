Nanodropper Announces First Board Of Directors

ROCHESTER, Minn., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanodropper, Inc., a medical device company offering a first-of-its-kind eyedrop bottle adaptor that reduces drop size, recently named its board of directors following a successful seed funding round.

The board includes Seema Phull of Golden Seeds and ForeOptics, Chris Yoo, Ph.D., of Yoo and Co. Accelerators, and Nanodropper CEO, Allisa Song, who is also Chairwoman of the Board.

Seema is the founder of ForeOptics, a community of entrepreneurs, practitioners, leaders, and subject-matter experts who believe in giving back to society through volunteerism, donations, and philanthropic work. She has 25 years of supply chain management and transformation expertise, and has a deep understanding of sales and operations planning and forecasting.

Chris has decades of experience in advancing cutting-edge biomedical information technology in the healthcare and life sciences industries. He also boasts an entrepreneurial streak, and has created value in new companies that accelerate the adoption of smarter, technology-based systems and devices. He co-founded and served as director of Systems Oncology, LLC, an Arizona-based oncology biotechnology company, and also co-founded and served as CEO of Systems Imagination, Inc., a pioneer in advanced cognitive computing technology and artificial intelligence methodologies. He is currently an associate faculty in biomedical informatics and diagnostics in the College of Health Solutions at Arizona State University.

Allisa is a serial entrepreneur and inventor with a background in clinical medicine, neuroscience, and harm reduction. In addition to her proven track record of successful fundraising, she has led her teams to receive dozens of business and design awards and recognitions, including most recently, 2021 Forbes 30 Under 30 list in healthcare.

"Nanodropper's future is brighter than ever with a dedicated, talented board that will empower our team's mission — providing better access to vision-saving medications," says Allisa.

About Nanodropper, Inc. Nanodropper offers value-based solutions to close health equity gaps while promoting patient education and advocacy. Named after the company's flagship product, Nanodropper has developed a patient-centered adaptor for eyedrop bottles to reduce the volume of currently oversized eyedrops by more than 60 percent. This will help reduce cost, decrease waste, and minimize potential side effects of vision-saving treatments. Visit www.nanodropper.com to learn more.

