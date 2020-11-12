NanoCraft CBD Becomes First Ever Exclusive CBD Partner For Big Bear Mountain Resorts

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoCraft CBD announced today the launch of their official partnership with Big Bear and Snow Summit Mountain Resorts. This strategic partnership is the first between a CBD brand and a ski resort, marking it as a global milestone in the hemp industry. The partnership currently includes NanoCraft's products being featured at stores in the resort, NanoCraft branding throughout the resort, a potential sponsored feature inside the park, and several more opportunities to collaborate down the road.

With the official reopening of Big Bear Mountain Resort kicking off on November 20, the timing is perfect. Senior Marketing Director at the resort, Clayton Shoemaker, shared, "Here at Big Bear Mountain Resort, we pride ourselves on building real relationships. When the opportunity presented itself for BBMR to partner with NanoCraft, we discovered a strong, credible brand who shares a similar vision in action sports. We are excited about this new venture, not only as a company but as an industry."

Big Bear Mountain Resort is one of 15 resorts owned by the Alterra Mountain Company, which is a dominant force within the winter sports industry. The partnership will allow NanoCraft to get their products and branding in front of the eyes of thousands of skiers, snowboarders, while allowing athletes of all kinds to receive the recovery support they need. NanoCraft is known as the "Nike of CBD" and focuses on helping athletes from all walks of life find the edge they're looking for in both their performance and recovery.

"NanoCraft's mission is to create innovative CBD products that improve people's lives and we start by focusing on athletes," said Stefan McKellar, NanoCraft CEO and co-founder. "Sports like snowboarding and skiing can take a toll on the body, so we're thrilled to offer a natural solution for all the folks at Big Bear." Company President Todd Erwin adds, "We are thrilled to be the first CBD brand to partner with a world-class resort. The hemp industry has come a long way and we're honored to represent another milestone in that journey."

Over the past few years, more athletes have turned to CBD to speed up recovery and improve their mental focus. Thousands of fitness enthusiasts, including Olympic snowboarders, UFC champions, pro surfers, and everyday fitness enthusiasts have chosen NanoCraft as their number source for premium hemp products.

About NanoCraft CBD

NanoCraft was founded in La Jolla, CA by two longtime friends, Todd Erwin and Stefan McKellar. NanoCraft stands out from the crowd by creating unique formulations that combine broad spectrum hemp oil with electrolytes, vitamins, and superfoods to empower athletes across the country. Their premium CBD blends boast some of the highest levels of minor cannabinoids like CBG, CBN, and CBC. As part of their mission to improve lives, NanoCraft donates a dollar from every product sold to helping kids in need, both locally and nationally.

Media Contact: info@nanocraftcbd.com

Related Images

nanocraft-athlete-tim-humphreys.jpg Nanocraft Athlete - Tim Humphreys Nanocraft Athlete - Tim Humphreys

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanocraft-cbd-becomes-first-ever-exclusive-cbd-partner-for-big-bear-mountain-resorts-301172349.html

SOURCE Nanocraft CBD