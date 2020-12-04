Nano Dimension Reports Ten Customers Upgraded Their Machines To DragonFly LDM (Lights-out Digital Manufacturing) In 2020

Sunrise, Florida, Dec. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), a leading A dditively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE ( P rinted Electronics )provider, today announced an updated summary for 2020 regarding customers' upgrades of older DragonFly Pro machines to the next generation 24/7 DragonFly LDM machines.

Since the beginning of 2020 along with the eruption of Covid-19, additional 10 customers, including certain U.S. government agencies and leading European research and electronic manufacturing organizations owning one or more older DragonFly Pro machines, as well as additional European customers including world leading research institutions, have upgraded their DragonFly Pro machines to the next generation DragonFly LDM machines. By now, 66% of our customers world-wide already own DragonFly LDM 3D-Printing systems.

The improvement of the Dragonfly LDM in comparison to the DragonFly Pro, among other things, is its ability to perform certain automatic maintenance functions during the additive manufacturing operation. That, in turn, increases the printing MTBF (mean time between failures) and makes the machine able to operate 24/7.

Yoav Stern, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nano Dimension stated: "Leading customers upgrading to our new machines, during the difficult period of Covid-19 stagnation, is a tremendously important validation for the value our customers assign to their original investments in our machines. The concept for High Performance Electronic Device s ( Hi- PEDs) fabrication by digital A dditively Manufactured Electronics (AME) / PE ( P rinted Electronics )machines is confirmed to be the future of the electronic industry. The DragonFly LDM is the first 'commercial 24/7 AME machine' which was released only in the summer of 2019."

