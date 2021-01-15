Nano Dimension Interview To Air On Bloomberg International On The RedChip Money Report

Sunrise, Florida , Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) - Get Report, an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME)/PE (Printed Electronics) provider, today announced an interview with President and CEO Yoav Stern will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The RedChip Money Report airs in 100 million homes on Sundays at 6 p.m. local time in every country in Europe on Bloomberg International.

In the exclusive interview, Stern discusses Nano Dimension's game-changing fabrication technology and plans for growth.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/oXo8GmiF4a4

"The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Nano Dimensions

Nano Dimension (NNDM) - Get Report is a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). High fidelity active electronic and electromechanical subassemblies are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. They necessitate iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market and device performance gains, thereby mandating AME for in-house, rapid prototyping and production. Nano Dimension machines serve cross-industry needs by depositing proprietary consumable conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance. Nano Dimension bridges the gap between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From CAD to a functional high-performance AME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials. For more information, please visit www.nano-di.com .

