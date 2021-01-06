Nano-Clear® Industrial Coating Wins PaintSquare's Prestige Award For "Top Coating Product For Steel"

BRIGHTON, Mich., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nano-Clear® NCI Industrial Coating has been awarded PaintSquare's Prestige Award in the Top Product for Steel category. The Prestige Awards recognizes the best of the best products within the protective, marine and industrial coatings industry across the globe.

"It is an honor to receive the PaintSquare Prestige Award, said Thomas Choate, Founder of Nanovere Technologies. Our Nano-Clear® NCI Coating for Industrial Applications was designed to dramatically enhance and extend the service life of newly painted and oxidized painted assets by 10+ years".

Nano-Clear® Coatings dramatically improve corrosion resistance, scratch, chemical and long-term UV resistance of painted steel assets. Nano-Clear® Coatings are designed to be applied directly over two-component industrial paints, topcoatings and powder coatings.

Nano-Clear® Coating Benefits:

Reduce Costly Repaint Cycles by 2X - 3X

Extreme Corrosion Resistance: >5000 hr. salt spray

Extreme UV Resistance: 99% gloss after 4000 hr. Xenon

10 Year Performance Warranty

Nano-Clear® Industrial Coatings are manufactured using proprietary 3D nano-structured polymers, which produce extreme "crosslink density". Nano-Clear® Coatings radically improve the overall physical properties and longevity of painted steel assets. Nano-Clear® NCI is a one-component polyurethane / polyurea / nano-structured coating.

Nano-Clear® Coatings were engineered to far exceed technical specifications required by the Oil & Gas, Mining, Rail, Military, Marine and Fleet markets. Nano-Clear® Coatings are validated and in-use by leading global corporations including: General Dynamics, Pemex, Sterling Crane, Altec Industries, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise, OSG America and many others.

Nanovere Technologies is the global leader in the development and manufacturing of industrial nano- structured coatings with multi-functional surface properties including; extreme corrosion resistance, extreme scratch resistance, extreme chemical resistance and long-term UV resistance of painted steel assets.

To learn more about Nano-Clear® Coatings or become a distributor, please visit http://www.nanocoatings.com or info@nanocoatings.com

