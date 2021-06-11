Nandi Howard Named Editor In Chief Of Houstonia

HOUSTON, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SagaCity Media, Inc. announced today that Nandi Howard has joined Houstonia as its new editor in chief.

Ms. Howard will lead a growing team of talented editors, art directors and creators to drive the digital, social, and print brand's award-winning coverage across a wide range of lifestyle categories and local content.

A native of Houston, Ms. Howard returns to the publication from New York City-based Essence, where she was the fashion editor for print and digital, helping to grow the e-commerce, beauty, and fashion verticals, and providing key support for the magazine's Generation-Z platform, Girls United. She has worked for BET Digital, Coveteur and Houstonia, and has bylines in Fader, Playboy, The Hollywood Reporter and Harper's Bazaar.

"As a fellow native Houstonian, Nandi and I share a similar vision for Houston taking its rightful and sometimes overlooked place on the national stage," said Nicole Vogel, CEO and co-founder of SagaCity Media. "I feel confident that Nandi is the right person to help celebrate and showcase this teeming metropolis through Houstonia's vibrant omnichannel platform."

She went on to say, "At this unique and arguably fragile time in our nation's history, the most diverse city in America has something incredibly important to present to our country and our world."

"I am really excited to join the Houstonia team and to be in this position," said Ms. Howard. "The pandemic continued to push Houston on an amazing path where every industry is growing—from the space and medical fields on one side to bars and nightlife on the other. From a media perspective, I am in awe of the diversity this city brings. I am ready to tackle and cover all the exciting things happening here. Utilizing my New York style of editorial, it is my mission to foster opportunities for creatives in the South."

"I am overjoyed that Nandi has decided to bring her considerable talent and creative energy to Houstonia," said Marty Patail, Senior Vice President of Editorial Content and Strategy at SagaCity Media. "She brings deep experience in digital media, content creation and online commerce at the national level. She commands a vast network of creatives and a deep love of her hometown.

"There's no other way to put it: She's a major talent and I cannot wait to get to work with her," he said.

Houstonia is the city's #1 source of premium lifestyle content, and Ms. Howard will focus on refining the media brand's role as the true local tastemaker in fashion, food, culture, and everything else that matters to Houstonians.

About SagaCity Media, Inc.

SagaCity Media, Inc. is the parent company of the preeminent lifestyle media brands in Seattle, Portland, Houston, Sarasota, Aspen, Vail, and Park City. In their respective markets, they produce the most-visited local lifestyle websites, largest-selling magazines, and industry-dominating social media followers. SagaCity is also the preeminent leader in content solutions for travel and tourism organizations across the U.S.

