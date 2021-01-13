Nancy Moon Reveals The Incredible Story Of How MOON Amplification Inc. Came Into Being

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Moon, the President of MOON Amplification Inc. shares an intimate account of how she and her husband became problem solvers, establishing their company to invent, design, and engineer a product that would bring the latest and greatest technology to live music. The couple is based in Las Vegas and remains co-founders of MOON Amplification, developing a series of innovative products.

Nancy, the wife of a keyboard player, Roy Davis, grew fond of her husband's melodies and tunes. She enjoyed listening while Davis would practice or create mixes. Nancy grew accustomed to the sound of the keyboard as background music throughout the day while Davis would create eclectic tunes in the studio.

However, one day, Davis discovered that he had to use headphones for clearer, better, and more crisps sound quality. Davis aimed for a more refined acoustic effect from the instrument's rotary simulator and would grab a pair of stereo headphones. This meant that Nancy was no longer able to hear the tunes created by her husband.

She had grown fond of the music, and she could not help but think of how she could solve this problem for his need of quality rotary sound and, at the same time, continue to hear him play. This led to Nancy and Davis contemplating multiple ideas of developing a sound system that could do the same. But this was not the first attempt in history by any musician or engineer. This was already tried and tested, but all to no avail.

Yet, Nancy Moon and Roy Davis ventured on developing a device that primarily benefitted from Davis's strong and varied engineering knowledge and experience. Nancy's idea of a new portable sound system, much smaller in size but more significant in amplification power and sound effects, would be electronically operated without all the mechanical cracking noises.

Therefore, Nancy Moon and her husband successfully developed an electronically orbited speaker, which is now the company's standard product for MOON Amplification, inc. Nancy is a pioneer of this innovative product and also a mindful entrepreneur who believes in sustainable business practices.

All products created by the company are GMO-free, use sustainable and recyclable wood fiber sourced from Chile, Brazil, and other sources. The product also uses water-based paint with hand application and non-petrochemical water-resistant glue. The devices also consume less power due to the digital power supplies and amplifiers designed to function efficiently.

MOON Amplification Inc.'s electronically orbited speaker is lightweight and built to last a lifetime.

Media Contact: Bianca Leon Rodrigues+1 (469) 815-7866 biancalrodr@gmail.com

Related Links

Moon Amplification INC.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nancy-moon-reveals-the-incredible-story-of-how-moon-amplification-inc-came-into-being-301207178.html

SOURCE MOON Amplification Inc.