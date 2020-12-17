NanaWall Systems Announces Additional Dates For Classes In Post-COVID Building Design

CORTE MADERA, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the entire building and architectural communities look to develop ways to expand their ideas about how we will build after the pandemic, NanaWall Systems, the pioneer of the opening glass wall category, is offering an entirely new AIA certified education class called POST COVID-19 BUILDING DESIGN: Creating Innovative and Safer Solutions Using Large Opening Glass Walls.

"In the wake of COVID-19, we're seeing an enormous demand for content that explains the design possibilities of incorporating opening glass walls into commercial, hospitality and residential spaces," said Matt Thomas, Marketing Director for NanaWall. "The combination of the need for increased access to fresh air and air flow is going to be a permanent feature of design going forward, and this class has been specifically developed to showcase the options available for maximizing spaces in both residential and commercial applications. We have seen so much interest in this topic that we have had to create two additional programs to accommodate all the sign ups, and we have launched an ongoing series of case studies and COVID design ideas on our website."

Participants can expect to learn to:

Identify and recognize the significance of the health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic as they relate to building design and product selection.

Assess the safety aspects of incorporating designs and product selections that protects buildings, occupants and owners.

Explain the welfare aspects of design and product selection that can elevate the human experience with daylight and outdoor access and benefit the environment through sustainable building design.

POST COVID-19 BUILDING DESIGN will be offered on Tuesday, December 22 nd and Tuesday, December 29 th at 11:00AM PST / 2:00PM EST. The class will be led by Sara Frank, Education Manager of NanaWall, and Mark Gallagher, NanaWall's Eastern Regional Sales Manager.

NanaWall provides access to AIA approved CEU classes via their continuing education portal with topics and content developed in tandem with Architectural Record and other sources. In addition to the online offerings, NanaWall offers virtual presentations during which their experts connect with firms via Zoom or Microsoft Teams to offer AIA accredited presentations, answer questions and provide additional information to supplement the approved CEU materials.

For case studies and design ideas for projects that benefit from NanaWall opening glass walls in the post-COVID environment, please visit www.nanawall.com/covid-design-ideas

About NanaWall Systems

For over 30 years, NanaWall Systems has pioneered the category of opening glass wall systems. The company has earned the trust of architects, builders, design professionals and homeowners as a custom solution for re-imagining how buildings, people and the elements interact. NanaWall Systems is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with 25 showroom and design studio locations across North America. For more information about NanaWall and its products, please visit www.nanawall.com.

