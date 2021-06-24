NAN (Nationwide Appraisal Network) Introduces "Next-Day Pay," An Innovative New Appraiser Incentive That Rewards ON-TIME Work, And Offers A Substantial Competitive Advantage For Their Lender And Broker Partners.

TAMPA, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAN (Nationwide Appraisal Network), a nationwide appraisal management company proudly serving the mortgage industry since 2004, implemented a new appraiser incentive to further its mission of providing valuation services so powerful that they fundamentally change the perception of appraisal management companies within the industry. NAN now wires appraisers their full appraisal fee within 24 hours for work completed on-time or early.

The results speak for themselves with NAN now reporting a 90+% success rate for on-time appraisal delivery to the lender.

"Appraisers are experiencing the highest levels of volume in years, and as an AMC, it is our job to not only support them through the current spike but show our appreciation for their hard work and dedication to NAN and this industry. We need to continue investing in their future and this is just one of many steps we are taking to show our commitment to their success." says CEO, Joni Pilgrim.

This new initiative has truly raised the bar within the industry, as it adds both a valuable incentive and an added layer of accountability. With the industry standard being 30 days for an appraiser to get paid, the appraiser community has taken notice of this new "Next-Day Pay" initiative. The results speak for themselves, with NAN now reporting a 90+% success rate for on-time appraisal delivery to the lender, even through the recent volume spike.

"The biggest challenge the industry is facing right now is the lack of appraisers in busy markets, leading to delayed appraisals and delayed closings. By evolving our pay model to truly incentivize on-time delivery, we can do our part to help solve this challenge that so many mortgage professionals are facing. We now pay our appraisers 30x faster for on-time work. I'd say that's a win for all parties involved." says Steve Sussman, Chief Business Development Officer.

About NAN (Nationwide Appraisal Network) With a commitment to service, accountability, and data-driven decision making, NAN is among the nation's longest tenured and most widely trusted appraisal management companies. Proudly serving the lender and broker community in every county of the United States since 2004, NAN takes a partner-focused, relationship-based approach with its clients and its vast panel of highly skilled appraisers. NAN's unique ability to leverage advanced data and predictive analytics, along with meaningful performance-based appraiser incentives, has allowed them to continually raise the bar on turn times and report quality, attracting many of the nation's top lenders to turn to NAN as their preferred AMC.

