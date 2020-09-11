Nan'an District, A Scenic Place To Discover Chongqing's Beauty

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Listen to the whistle which kicked off the prelude of Chinese inland's opening-up; enjoy the hit song that sings about the 5,000-year history of Chinese love; read the newspaper that recorded the tumultuous...

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Listen to the whistle which kicked off the prelude of Chinese inland's opening-up; enjoy the hit song that sings about the 5,000-year history of Chinese love; read the newspaper that recorded the tumultuous times in the 1940s... As part of the 2020 Chongqing Showcase, a livestreaming campaign to promote local tourism and cultural products was held on Sept. 10 in the Nan'an District in west China's Chongqing Municipality.

Twelve online platforms joined the promotion with many breathtaking moments, impressing viewers with the district's natural and urban landscape as well as its neon-lighted night view, according to the Publicity Department of Nan'an District.

The Nan'an District is located at the south of the Yangtze River and an central area of Chongqing. Known as the municipality's entertaining room, Nan'an boasts an ideal space for production, life and ecology and is a good place to do business, live, have fun and travel. The mountain, the river, the island and the city are time-honored, cultured and charming.

Nanshan city mountain park: the place to enjoy mountain view

The most spectacular night scene of the world is to be found in Yuzhou, where thousands of lights are on almost all night. If the beauty of Chongqing lies in its mountains and rivers, Nanshan is a concentrated mountain image with a rich scenery. As Chongqing's best place to enjoy view of the city, Nanshan features Dayu culture, religious culture, food culture and flower culture. It is endowed with the symbolic meaning of mountain city's mountains, and is a one-stop destination to enjoy summer flowers, wartime relics and religious culture.

Changjiahui scenic area: the place to have water fun

If each cultural travel carrier is regarded as a pearl, the Changjiahui scenic area in the core area of Chongqing is a beautiful pearl necklace.

Walking along the Nanbin Road, one would meet a mixture of history, modernity, fashion, trend, quietness, passion... Like all kinds of ingredients in hot pot, they are inclusive and mixed, creating harmony in contradiction, splendor in harmony, and presenting all kinds of flavors.

Guangyang Island: the place to view the Yangtze River and Chongqing's ecology

Guangyang Island is a good place for locals to enjoy a view of the Yangtze River as well as a window to showcase Chongqing's ecological development. The 12-kilometer ecological experience ring road around the island, as well as six ecological restoration demonstration sites across the island feature green mountains, beautiful waters, lush forests, fertile farming lands, clean lakes and green grass.

Nan'an: a city to please both locals and visitors

The beautiful landscape is just the appearance of Nan'an, while its goal is to become an ideal space for production, life and ecology and a good place to do business, live, have fun and travel.

The district enjoys advantageous geographical conditions that makes Nan'an a good place to view the mountains, the Yangtze River and the night scene. The district is ready to entertain global visitors with a rich and mixed travel experiences combing natural and urban landscapes.

Nan'an District, beautiful and cultured, is a must-go place to discover Chongqing's beauty.

For more information, please click http://www.cqna.gov.cn/.

