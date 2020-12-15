Namely Celebrated For Culture And Leadership With Two Comparably Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rounding out 2020, Namely , the leading HR platform for mid-sized companies, today announced its win of two Comparably Awards for Best Company Culture 2020 and Best CEO 2020.

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. The program honors companies with Annual Best Places to Work Awards, as rated by their employees, through anonymous responses collected between December 1, 2019 - December 1, 2020.

The survey for Best Company Culture covered 50 questions accounting for core culture metrics, such as work-life balance, perks and benefits, professional development, overall feelings of happiness, pride, and company outlook, and more. Namely took the number 20 spot on the list of the top 50 small companies.

Larry Dunivan, CEO of Namely, shared, "While this year wasn't without its challenges, Namely sought to uphold a positive company culture despite the circumstances. In the process, we launched several new equality- and social justice-focused initiatives, including formally recognizing Juneteenth on our annual holiday calendar, revitalizing our #SpeakHer Mind event series, and joining Time to Vote. We looked for ways to reinforce our connection to one another despite physical distance."

Dunivan, who joined the company in July 2019, also received high praise, named number seven of the year's 25 Best CEOs at small and midsize companies. Similar to the company culture category, winners were selected and ranked based on feedback from employees captured over the past year.

Elisa Steele, chair of Namely's Board of Directors, commented, "Larry brings incredible insight, energy, and enthusiasm to his role as CEO. This well-deserved recognition is a testament to Larry's leadership - and his commitment to Namely, our customers, and employees."

Dunivan concluded, "These awards speak to the efforts of our entire company and the work that we do. I'm proud of and grateful for the Namely team. This is a great way to finish out the year."

About Namely

Distinguished by its intense commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, HR technology leader Namely is an employer of choice that helps mid-sized employers and their employees thrive. Delivering and streamlining the complexities of recruiting, onboarding, time & attendance, performance management, benefits administration, compliance, payroll, and analytics from a single platform, Namely also offers Managed Payroll and Benefits services. The company further differentiates the client experience through personalized service and easy-to-use applications. Learn more at Namely.com and follow us @NamelyHR .

SOURCE Namely