Namecheap's June 'Expert Summit' Offers Free Masterclasses By Professionals For Online Business Owners & Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Register today for early access and exclusive updates on all video lessons

PHOENIX, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar and leading provider of products that power online business and digital creators, announces its second annual 'Expert Summit.'

Kicking off June 1, and continuing till the end of the month, Namecheap's Expert Summit brings together leaders in business strategy, marketing, design, and more to offer free bite-sized and easy-to-follow masterclasses — packed with clever advice, exclusive tips, and informative tutorials. The virtual summit aims to help online innovators launch new businesses or take their existing ones to new levels of success.

Registration is now open and entirely free. Early registrants will receive first notice and access. Each video lesson will offer online business owners and aspiring digital entrepreneurs unique insight from a professional into their specific area of expertise. All sessions will be less than 30 minutes. Watch along with others when each video streams live, or view on demand after the livestream.

Namecheap's 2021 Expert Summit masterclass topics include: email marketing, networking, search engine optimization, public relations, branding, paid social media, podcasting, link building, and much more.

For more than two decades Namecheap has been committed to making the Internet more accessible and affordable for everyone. Register today to receive the complete schedule of masterclasses throughout June.

