Namecheap Offers Free 20 Minute Virtual Class On Internet Basics For Students & Online Novices

Entry-level lesson covering domains, web hosting, SSL and online security; Plus, most teachers & students with .edu email addresses eligible for FREE .me domain and website builder to create a first website!

PHOENIX, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Namecheap, the world's second-largest domain registrar and leading provider of online products and services, today unveiled a virtual class lesson aimed at students and online novices. The free 20-minute YouTube video lesson covers the "Internet basics", and everything someone would need to know to launch their first website. Additionally, through Namecheap for Education's NC.ME initiative, almost all students and teachers in the US are eligible for a free .me domain, web builder and more — so that teachers and students can create websites together.

Namecheap's "The Internet Basics You Need to Launch Your First Website" covers three main aspects of websites:

Domains : What is a domain name? How does DNS work? What is a TLD?

: What is a domain name? How does DNS work? What is a TLD? Web hosting : What is web hosting? What are the different kinds of web hosting? How to pick the best web hosting for a website.

: What is web hosting? What are the different kinds of web hosting? How to pick the best web hosting for a website. Online Security: What is an SSL Certificate? How to keep your website and its visitors safe!

For two decades Namecheap's mission has been to make having a website accessible and affordable for everyone. Today, it is more important than ever to understand basic elements of the Internet to help better establish a digital online presence.

Namecheap's "The Internet Basics You Need To Launch Your First Website" is available now on the Namecheap YouTube channel. Teachers, educators and students in the US can visit www.nc.me to learn how to claim a free domain and other products.

If any educators would like to teach a special class with Namecheap's video, please contact pr@namecheap.com for a chance at free swag, free domains and web hosting for the whole class.

For those looking to dive deeper into what it takes to create a successful website or online business, check out the series of online classes from Namecheap's 2020 Expert Summit . Learn SEO and social media tips, as well as online advertising basics, business blogging ideas, UX research and much more. The Expert Summit series offers snack-sized virtual masterclasses from industry professionals, sure to help anyone bring their big idea to life. Namecheap is not only committed to making the Internet affordable and accessible to everyone, but also helping people thrive online!

