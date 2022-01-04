Name Your Price To Live In Paradise: Luxury Auction® Set For Paradise Valley, AZ Mansion

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury home seekers will have the chance to name their price to live in paradise on Saturday, January 15, 2022. On that date, a multimillion-dollar home in Paradise Valley, AZ will be offered and sold to the highest bidder regardless of the price as part of a live, luxury auction® sale. The owners of the Tatum Canyon residence retained Florida-based Platinum Luxury Auctions to manage the auction of the home, in concert with listing brokerage Corcoran Platinum Living in Scottsdale, AZ. Listing agent and brokerage owner Michelle Macklin is representing Corcoran in the transaction.

The two-story mansion first hit the market in May of 2021 at a price of $6 million before being gradually reduced to $4.5 million in November, then scheduled for auction. "As many homeowners have done recently, these sellers first tested the market at loftier pricing before more seriously committing to a sale, in this case by seeking the efficiency and date-certainty provided by the luxury auction® process," stated David Ashcroft, a Managing Director at Platinum. "They've had a terrific time at the home but are looking forward to downsizing."

In a recent feature in the Wall Street Journal, homeowner Linda Enright emphasized the home's views and floorplan as its key features. "The views from every room are spectacular," Enright said. "The layout is perfect for 'normal' living but also for entertaining... Although it is large, it is still a very warm and friendly place to live."

Situated on 2.34 acres on a gentle hillside, the 10,300-sf residence was built to take full advantage of its incredible views, which extend over lower Paradise Valley to the surrounding Phoenix Mountains. Its flowing floorplan is oriented east-to-west, allowing the entirety of the home to enjoy the viewscapes, in addition to plenty of natural light. The two living levels include 5 bedrooms and 6 full baths.

The owners often entertained at the home, taking advantage of its various, party-friendly features to host gatherings both large and small. Such features include an indoor pool and spa with adjacent lounge and wet bar, a private elevator, gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, a 2,000-bottle wine room, multiple outdoor living areas, and a 6-car garage. Property grounds are handsomely maintained, and offer mature trees, creative hardscapes, water features, and outdoor dining areas.

Interested buyers may preview the property by daily appointment between 12 & 5pm local time, through January 14. Advanced registration is required to formally bid at the January 15 sale. Details on bidder registration, terms of sale, property features, and more is available online at ParadiseLuxuryAuction.com, or by calling the property's project manager, Mr. Walter Cerini, at 800.853.2101.

The Paradise Valley home is one of five luxury properties Platinum is offering for sale at the start of the 2022. The five-property collection totals nearly $100 million in aggregate list price and includes a magnificent villa in the British Virgin Islands once priced at $45 million. Information on each of these properties can be found online at PlatinumLuxuryAuctions.com.

About Platinum Luxury Auctions: Platinum Luxury Auctions is responsible for developing the luxury auction® model for high-priced real estate auctions and owns the federal trademark rights to the term(s) "luxury auction(s)." The firm specializes in the non-distressed sale of multimillion-dollar properties within and beyond the United States. Platinum's team has closed more than $1.05 billion in luxury real estate auction sales to date, while consulting on more than $2.65 billion in additional luxury property assets worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/name-your-price-to-live-in-paradise-luxury-auction-set-for-paradise-valley-az-mansion-301454021.html

SOURCE Platinum Luxury Auctions LLC