Nam Jonez Teams Up With KBR For The New Single Complicated

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nam Jonez is an R&B singer, songwriter from Washington D.C. He began his musical passion being a product of a talented family of singers and musicians. Growing up singing gospel music is where you hear the soul and passion behind his voice. Nam started writing songs in the 7th grade after turning a poem into music lyrics. He still applies that method to his writing style today.

Have you ever heard a song that moved you to the point where you wanted to tell all of your friends about it? Well, that's the type of feeling you may experience when listening to "Complicated." By its very definition, the term " Complicated" means involving complications.

"My purpose is to create music that heals the souls of everyday people and mainly the people who experience heartbreak," said Nam Jonez.

Nam wrote "Complicated" from personal experience of heartbreak and confusion. Recalling a dark time in his life he pulled out passion and lyrics that are relatable. Complicated was vocally produced by Grammy Nominated producer David Je' who helped craft the sound for this record. This record is written and structured complicated to flow with how your heart can fluctuate in love.

